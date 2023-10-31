Kriti Sanon looks HOT in autumn-inspired white mini-dress with off-shoulder design and Rs. 3,35,395 Dior bag

Bollywood has its fair share of undoubtedly fashionable actresses but it’s safe to say that Kriti Sanon tops this list. The gorgeous Ganapath actress is not only known for her sense of style but also her impeccable fashion choices. Keeping up with the same, the talented Bhediya actress recently graced Los Cavos, Mumbai, in a stunning white mini-dress that’s bound to make fashion enthusiasts swoon. Her classy dress boasted adjustable straps and a slim fit silhouette that accentuated her curves flawlessly.

Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at the incredibly talented Mimi actress’ simplistic, sassy, and super classy outfit for a fun night out? Let’s dive right in.

Kriti Sanon looked incredible in a sultry and chic white mini-dress

For the night out, the Adipurush actress was spotted and papped as she stepped out in a gorgeous white mini-dress laden with floral print in autumn-inspired colors. The pretty thigh-length piece had one shoulder off with an interesting tie-up detail at the back whereas the dress’ other side was sleeveless with an asymmetrical neckline. The Dilwale actress’ affordable 100% cotton dress from Summer Somewhere came with the price tag of Rs. 5,990 and it also had adjustable straps as well as a slim fit silhouette which hugged her curves at all the right places. Doesn’t the Hum Do Hamare Do actress look amazing? We’re absolutely in love!

Furthermore, the talented Luka Chuppi actress decided to complete her outfit with sleek white-colored flat sandals, that ended up giving her ensemble an overall harmonious appeal. The incredible Heropanti actress decided to take the minimalistic route to accessories as she picked a pair of dainty earrings. But that’s not all, the Shehzada actress also chose to carry a Dior Golden saddle-grained calfskin bag. The luxurious piece, made in Italy, came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 3,35,395, approximately.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Housefull 4 actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also on fleek. The classy Raabta actress chose to style her hair into a sleek and straight look with a side parting, that framed the talented actress’ face to perfection. Meanwhile, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress also decided to go with a rather subtle yet glamorous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks, highlighter, and glossy nude-colored lipstick, which perfectly complemented and elevated her entire outfit. Doesn’t the Bachchhan Paandey actress look sassy? We’re obsessed!

It’s quite safe to say that Panipat actress is undoubtedly a proper inspiration for every fashionista, don’t you agree? What did you think of the Arjun Patiala actress’ classy ensemble? Would you like to recreate it? Why don’t you share your thoughts with us, right away?

