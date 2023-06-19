Kriti Sanon looks magical in a pastel pink lehenga designed by Nachiket Barve

Kriti Sanon is known for her ability to just ace her fashion choices, whether it’s her gorgeous formal looks from events, stylish casual airport looks or just her fabulous ethnic attires for different occasions. The Adipurush actress has been shining bright like a diamond in almost all of her fantastic outfits recently and we’re totally obsessed with them all.

Kriti Sanon’s stylist, Sukriti Grover, recently posted pictures of her recent look in a pastel pink lehenga where the actress was looking incomparably gorgeous. Would you want to take a closer look at this heavenly outfit? Well, let’s take a moment to admire her breathtaking beauty.

Kriti Sanon looked beyond gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga

Kriti Sanon has recently been promoting her movie, Adipurush, and for that, she has been channeling the modern goddess Sita with her outfits. This has honestly been going amazingly because all her latest outfits have been outstanding – from the aesthetics all the way to the style and accessories. This outfit was no different. Kriti was wearing a custom-made embellished pastel pink lehenga from Nachiket Barve which was styled to perfection by Sukriti Grover. It consisted of a classic round-neck blouse with 3/4th sleeves, paired with a full-length flared lehenga. The beautiful lehenga was laden with light-colored flowery hand embroidery which looked ethereal. Doesn’t she look simply dreamy?

Kriti gracefully draped a matching dupatta to complete her ensemble and she was dripping in elegance from head to toe. To take her outfit to an entirely new level, she added a delicate layered pearl necklace and matching pattern pearl stud earrings from Gehna Jewellers, a pretty ring from Tyaani Fine Jewellery, and beautiful pearl bangles from Minerali. Even her hair and makeup game was on point. She has subtle makeup on with pink lipstick and a matching bindi by Adrian Jacobs while her hair was tied up in a beautiful, neatly tucked, middle-parted bun by none other than the hair genius, Aasif Ahmed. It’s safe to say that she has achieved pure perfection with this outfit, isn’t it?

Advertisement

As soon as the post made its way to social media, it swiftly went viral, as expected, garnering numerous likes and comments from her fans and followers. Kriti Sanon’s fans rushed to shower her with much-deserved love and compliments. So, what do you think of her outfit? Do you love it too? Comment below to share your views with us.