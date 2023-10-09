Kriti Sanon masters the urban fashion trend with THIS denim-on-denim ensemble

Kriti Sanon is slaying the fashion game while promoting her next film Ganapath, in which she co-stars in alongside Tiger Shroff. It's time to delve into her current style and unravel the mystery of her amazing beauty. Kriti astonished everyone when she walked out wearing a gorgeous denim co-ord. The co-ord set was nothing short of spectacular in terms of design and fit. Kriti's dress perfectly showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities and ability to pull off any style. With her pick of this denim co-ord, the Dilwale actress demonstrates once again that she is a true style icon, making fans interested to see what fashion surprises she has in store.

Kriti Sanon’s runway ready denim ensemble

Prepare to be blown away by Kriti Sanon's latest fashion choice: a jaw-dropping denim bodysuit that will leave you speechless. This bold fashionista wears a mesmerizing blue bodysuit with an unusual paneled structure that lends a distinctive touch to the ensemble. The square neckline with a zip closure and adjustable straps, together with the eye-catching silver-toned hardware, gives the ensemble an edgy and contemporary air. However, the fashion statement is not cheap! This fitting corset top costs $1,089, which is about Rs. 90,697 in Indian rupees.

More about the look…

Bhediya diva finished off her amazing denim bodysuit outfit with matching denim trousers that are as elegant as they come. This high-rise waist, skinny-fit trousers flatter her form and offer a stylish touch to the outfit. What's more striking is that both the corset bodysuit and the paneled trousers are by Mugler, demonstrating Kriti's exceptional fashion sensibility. Kriti's sleek straight hair tucked below her earlobes, styled by the excellent Sukriti Grover, adds a touch of refinement, courtesy to the expert hairdresser Aasif Ahmed. Aditya Sharma, the makeup artist, does an excellent job with the makeup, which includes gorgeous brown eye makeup and a dash of orange lipstick.

Adipurush actress decorated her ears with the stunning Amanda earrings, which completed her look perfectly. These gorgeous silver plated studs not only enhance her style but also cost Rs. 3,500 from jewelry brand Zohra, demonstrating her appreciation for high-quality accessories. Heropanti star understands how to make a statement with her footwear. She completed her appearance with a pair of Saint G's thigh-high boots, which added a touch of elegance and confidence. These gorgeous boots cost Rs. 17,500, illustrating that Kriti's elegance is worth every cent. Miss Sanon demonstrates once again that she is a real fashion star who knows how to turn attention with her flawless choice of accessories and footwear.

