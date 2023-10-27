Kriti Sanon ombré midi dress redefines formal fashion, making it go-to style statement

Midi dresses have evolved into a flexible fashion classic that can be worn for both informal and formal situations, depending on the design. Interestingly, midi dresses were traditionally linked with informal clothing. However, things have changed, and we now see midi dresses worn by fashionable people in a variety of circumstances.

Everyone appears to be loving the midi dress trend, from celebs to average fashion aficionados. Whether it's a flowing boho midi dress or a sleek fitted midi dress, these items have piqued the interest of fashionistas worldwide. Let's see who donned the midi dress in B-town.

Kriti Sanon embodies elegant ombré midi dress

The Adipurush actress recently attended an event and stunned everyone with a breathtaking formal midi dress. The gown radiated elegance and class, making it ideal for any special event. From the elaborate design to the precise fit, the attention to detail was amazing.

The midi length offered a refined touch, dropping just below the knees and allowing the Ganapath actress to show off her fashion-forward flair. The dress had a flattering shape that highlighted her form in all the right areas. This elegant midi dress made a lasting impact with its classic yet contemporary look.

The Mimi actress looked stunning in a mesmerizing midi dress that turned heads. This exquisite item featured a mesmerizing ombré appearance in blue and white colors, which added a compelling touch to the Bhediya actress’ attire. Delicate gathers around the neck and waist of the dress added a feminine and flattering element to the overall design.

The pleated skirt flowed elegantly down from the waist, producing a lovely and elegant shape. An elegant round neckline completed the look, giving a touch of refinement. The Shehzada actress accessorized her dress with a sleek black belt, emphasizing her waist and creating the ideal formal look.

Oh, and did we mention the lovely puff sleeves on this midi dress? They boosted the already beautiful ensemble's flare and intensity. The puff sleeves not only added a whimsical touch, but they also produced a sense of fullness, perfectly complementing the gathers at the waist. This innovative design touch accentuated the overall shape of the dress, giving it a distinct and eye-catching appearance.

Hair, makeup, and accessories

Let's now turn our attention to the Heropanti actress’ hair, makeup, and accessories. The Dilwale actress chose a basic yet lovely hairdo with her luscious locks left open and carefully separated down the center to keep it smooth and stylish. This traditional option matched her entire appearance well, giving a touch of casual elegance. The Luka chuppi actress chose a natural and luminous glow with a little trace of rosy blush and a glossy nude lip for her makeup.

Advertisement

The Housefull 4 actress’ amazing look included filled brows, which added definition and nicely framed her face. The attention switched to her eyes, which she kept simple yet captivating. Her eyes gleamed with a touch of neutral makeup and a careful application of winged eyeliner. But it was her choice of a red muted-toned lipstick that completely captivated her face.

The Dilwale actress chose a basic approach to accessories to complement her gorgeous look. She chose to go without any additional embellishments, allowing her stunning midi dress to shine on its own. The Raabta actress finished off her ensemble with white pointed toe shoes, which added a nice finishing touch to her entire image.

Would you rock this dress as your go-to formal wear? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. We can't wait to hear your fabulous fashion opinions! For more such fashion updates follow Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's floral print and noodle strap midi dress is perfect choice for a romantic evening out with bae