Kriti Sanon opts for Rs. 70k sky-blue sweatshirt for cool airport ensemble

Kriti Sanon is a diva who is known for her ability to look effortlessly gorgeous in basically everything- From heavily styled ethnic and formal Western looks for important B-town events to super basic and casual airport attires. The Adipurush actress has a charming aesthetic and an even more swoon-worthy smile. It’s hard not to fall for her stylish persona, isn’t it?

Earlier this morning, the Bhediya actress was spotted and snapped at the Mumbai airport by the paparazzi. She seemed to be in quite a rush as she didn’t stop to greet them. Instead, she rushed past them but eventually, ended up posing and smiling near the entry gate after which, she bid them adieu and rushed right in to catch her flight. But, the one thing that caught our attention apart from her beautiful smile and cool outfit was her expensive sweatshirt. Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at it.

Kriti Sanon styled the Palm Angels Sweatshirt to perfection

The Shehzada actress was seen in yet another comfortably cool airport look. It’s as if she made this her official aesthetic when it comes to her airport looks. She was wearing a sky-blue Palm Angles Bear Motif Crew Neck Sweatshirt worth a whopping Rs. 70,996 approximately. This famous sweatshirt is cut for a relaxed fit that embraces Palm Angel’s casual approach to garments and its crew neck, dropped shoulders and adorable bear design, perfectly enhance its streetwear-inspired silhouette while making it look exceedingly cool.

The Dilwale actress paired this sweatshirt with light blue straight-fit jeans and pearly white sneakers, giving her cool outfit a more sporty spin. She was also wearing dark shades from Dolce and Gabanna along with Gen Z-approved minimalistic hoop earrings to complete her look. She left her silky hair open and flaunted her natural beauty with a no-makeup look. Doesn’t she look beyond beautiful in this cool airport look? We’re definitely obsessed with her sense of style.

So, what do you think about the Luka Chuppi actress’ cool airport outfit? Would you want something like this in your wardrobe? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

