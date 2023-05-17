Kriti Sanon opts for Valentino Garavani black footwear with a top and denims; it screams Summer chic

Your style horoscope for Summer reads 'cool'. How do you think we predicted it for you already? This season's motto is comfort first, statement next. Are we wrong? Double check showed Kriti Sanon's lunch look and it screamed chic. The Adipurush actor who was photographed with actor Arjun Kapoor outside one8 Commune restaurant this afternoon in Juhu, Mumbai made heads turn with her simple yet classy look. Our sartorial minds were nourished with pleasure as our eyes settled not just on the actor's denim outfit but also on her expensive black flat footwear.

Whether you prefer a casual, bohemian, or more elegant look, the black sandal options will always suit your style. Choosing footwear with breathable materials, proper ventilation, and easy-movement-ensuring soles is essential for the humid season.

Nothing tops black flats and we have some style pointers to prove. Pair your black sandals with a breezy sundress or a flowy maxi dress for a laid-back yet stylish date look. Add a denim jacket or a lightweight cardigan for cooler evenings. Accessorise with a straw hat and a crossbody bag for a complete Summer outfit.

Create a sophisticated look by wearing black sandals with black pants or black shorts. Pair them with a matching fitted black or you can opt for a monochrome look by choosing a white top. This creates a streamlined and polished look, perfect for both casual and more formal occasions. Black sandals can also add a touch of edge to denim outfits. Team them with denim shorts or jeans and a simple white or striped top. Consider cuffing your jeans slightly to show off the sandals and create a natty, casual look. And lastly, strappy sandals work well with skirts and dresses, while wedge or platform sandals can provide more height and complement wide-leg pants or jumpsuits.

Kriti Sanon nails her denim-on-denim look in style with her black footwear

Today, the Shehzada actress rocked a light blue casual denim outfit. Ready or not ready for another pair of perfect denim, look at this effortlessly perfect styling. Sanon opted for a cropped denim jacket which featured buttons, a collar, drop shoulders and a ripped hem. Her pants were in sync with the ripped moment! She topped off her jacket over a top in what looked like a pastel shade of yellow or plain cream. She also rocked her OOTD with high-waist jeans and a wide-leg hem. Kriti also wore black tinted sunglasses and Made In Italy Sandals from Valentino Garavani designed with gold-tone hardware which put the brand's logo in the spotlight.

Denim jackets are versatile and can be a great layering piece even during the summer months. Look for cropped denim jackets or sleeveless denim vests. These styles allow for more airflow and won't make you feel too hot in warmer weather. They also pair well with dresses, skirts, or high-waisted shorts. Ripped-hem jeans add a touch of edginess to your outfits. Feel free to experiment with different styles, cuts, and washes to find the ones that can step into your wardrobe all too fashionable.

