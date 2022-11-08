Kriti Sanon paired her vibrant Ranbir Mukherjee saree with a risqué blouse and we are obsessed

Kriti Sanon recently stepped out with co-star Varun Dhawan for the promotions of her upcoming Bollywood film Bhediya . The actress was spotted all decked up in a colorful Ranbir Mukherjee saree. Kriti paired her vibrant saree with a stylish off-shoulder blouse that definitely made the saree a sartorial ensemble. If you want to transform your saree look like the Bhediya actress, you’ve got to read on.

Kriti Sanon in a vibrant Ranbir Mukherjee saree

While a classic vibrant saree is a staple in every Bollywood star’s closet, Kriti Sanon’s latest saree look is far from basic. The actress was seen gracefully draped in a Ranbir Mukherjee saree. With the upcoming wedding season, Kriti’s saree look is perfect to add an oomph factor to any basic saree look. While promoting her movie Bhediya with Dhawan , Sanon opted for a white saree with the brightest prints. The gorgeous flowy saree showcased an all-over abstract print that featured bright colors like pink, yellow, brown, and orange. However, the best part of the saree has to be the risqué striped blouse.

Kriti Sanon managed to amp up her printed saree with a modern touch with her contrasting strapless blouse that featured black and white stripes and a busty neckline. Keeping the accessories to a minimum, Kriti picked minimal square-shaped studs, a statement ring, along with trendy black and white bangles that added a fun touch to her look. To add to her full-of-life saree aesthetic, the actress pulled off a sleek ponytail, neatly filled brows, neutral eyes, lifted lashes, soft pink lips, and black manicured nails. Kriti completed her look with a pair of juttis from Needle Dust. (Stylist: Sukriti Grover, Jewellery: Aulerth official)

If you are looking for an outfit with the perfect blend of modern and ethnic, you must style your saree look like the Bhediya actress and give your drape a fun, party-ready spin effortlessly experimenting with the blouse.

Kriti’s saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Deepika Padukone to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who proved Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag is the ‘It’ bag of 2022