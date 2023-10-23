Kriti Sanon pulls off winning look in Masaba's blush pink saree; Traditional jewelry further uplifts the look

One of B-town’s most beloved actresses, Kriti Sanon, is known for her charm, beauty, talent, and even her fashion/forward choices. The all-rounder actress always makes our hearts flutter and keeping in trend with the same, the Ganapath actress recently graced the Kalyan Jewellers’Navratri celebrations in a stunning blush pink saree, and she looked nothing short of ethereal. It really wouldn’t be wrong to say that her ethnic ensemble seamlessly blended tradition with contemporary style. This event marked her collaboration with the renowned designer Masaba Gupta, setting social media ablaze with her exquisite outfit.

Why don’t we delve into the details of the classy and talented actress’ pink-laden ensemble? Let’s dive right in.

Kriti Sanon looked indescribably gorgeous in a blush pink saree

The Mimi actress’ choice of attire for the Kalyan Navratri celebration was a masterstroke in elegant ethnic fashion. Without going overboard with her choices, the Dilwale actress donned a baby pink georgette saree adorned with small golden prints that added a touch of elegance to the ensemble. The real showstopper, however, was the large golden lotus foil prints on the border of the pallu. These intricate details lent a royal aura to her appearance. What truly set this saree apart were the minimal lacy golden borders that exuded a sense of sophistication. Complementing the saree was a matching floral silk blouse that featured a multi-colored floral design. The cap sleeves and matching delicate gold lace at the edges, along with the high scooped neckline, added to the overall allure of her attire. The Bhediya actress’ choice of outfit showcased a blend of tradition and modernity, perfectly capturing her oh-so-versatile style.

The Heropanti actress also chose to complete her ensemble with elegant traditional juttis that gave it a rather harmonious appeal. Furthermore, to elevate her look further, the Adipurush actress accessorized it with statement jewelry that complemented her attire flawlessly. She sported a traditional gold choker-like necklace, matching kadhas, and statement rings on her fingers, all courtesy of the iconic Kalyan Jewellers themselves. This choice of jewelry not only enhanced her traditional look but also added a touch of regality to her otherwise minimalistic outfit. We’re obsessed!

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Shehzada actress’ hair and makeup game. The talented Raabta actress’ makeup was subtle yet striking, with mascara-laden eyelashes, well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, and highlighted cheekbones, she legit radiated elegance. Her light-pink lipstick perfectly matched the tone of her saree, creating a perfect blend of colors. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress’ beauty was also accentuated by her hair which was styled into a sleek ponytail with a center partition, which was reminiscent of Deepika Padukone’s signature style, it complemented and elevated her whole pink-colored ensemble.

So, what did you think of the talented Mimi actress' super classy ensemble? Are you a fan? Share your thought with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her love for Manish Malhotra in a classy pink and gold handwoven tissue saree