Kriti Sanon radiates sunlit glam in neon yellow ensemble with asymmetric neckline and flared pants

Kriti Sanon is smashing the fashion game while promoting her forthcoming flick Ganpath with the actor Tiger Shroff. It's time to dig into her current style and decipher her stunning appearance. Kriti stunned everyone by walking out in a stunning solid-colored co-ord. With its faultless design and fit, the co-ord set was nothing short of magnificent. The outfit wonderfully exemplified Kriti's fashion-forward sensibility and her ability to pull off any look. The Dilwale actress confirms once again that she is a real style icon with her choice of this solid-colored co-ord, leaving her followers excited to see what fashion surprises she has in store.

Kriti Sanon in neon yellow co-ord

The Shehzada actress knows how to make a fashion statement, and her most recent ensemble represents an example. The Bhediya actress wore a brilliant yellow shirt with an asymmetric neckline, which gave her outfit a new twist. The full-sleeved top also had a waist side split, which added a touch of glitz to the combination. She finished the style by pairing the top with similar flare-leg trousers, creating a coherent and eye-catching ensemble. The Adipurush actress easily displayed her fashion savvy by wearing this vivid and stylish dress. The Raabta fame demonstrates once again that she is a real fashionista with her bold choice of color and beautiful silhouette, leaving us eagerly expecting her next fashion move.

Kriti Sanon made a statement in a gorgeous Safiyaa outfit. This dress was a total show-stopper, exhibiting Kriti's exceptional fashion sense. The Mimi star accessorized her earrings with gorgeous golden circular studs to provide a bit of glitter, boosting the whole appearance. Sukriti Grover, the creative stylist who skillfully put together this elegant dress, deserves credit for this amazing ensemble. The Housefull 4 actress’ pick of the Safiyaa dress, along with the exquisite gold studs, demonstrates her fashion-forward sense and ability to pull off any style. With each appearance, Luka Chuppi diva cements her reputation as a fashion star, leaving us anxiously expecting her next fashion moment.

Hair and makeup for this ensemble

Let's take a look at Kriti Sanon's stunning hair and makeup for this appearance. Her hair was brushed back and beautifully arranged into a sloppy high bun with a center partition, lending a casual elegance to her entire look. The brilliant hairdresser Aanchal A Morwani, who successfully produced the messy bun, deserves credit for this amazing hairstyle. Moving on to her makeup, the Heropanti actress’ brows were wonderfully filled in, framing her face. Her gorgeous brown eye makeup gave her eyes depth and charm, while her cheekbones were nicely sculpted, accentuating her natural features. Aditya Sharma, the makeup artist, completed the look with a flash of orange lipstick, which lent a vivid and young energy to the whole appearance.

