Kriti Sanon redefines glamour in Jacquemus’ Rs. 92,203 black blazer mini dress with cut-out design

The Indian entertainment industry is known for its fashionable celebrities who serve us fresh and fabulous looks, every day. But, rarely has a celebrity ever been able to get to the fashion throne occupied by Kriti Sanon. The talented Tiger Nageswara Rao actress is known for her ability to slay with her fashion choices and confidence and leave us craving for more, with her super stylish and on-trend ensembles. It’s hard not to fall in love with this diva’s innate sense of style and sheer confidence, don’t you agree?

The classy actress was recently spotted and snapped while promoting her upcoming movie with Tiger Shroff. Why don’t we take a closer and more detailed look at her fashionable moment of supreme all-black elegance? Let’s dive right in.

Kriti Sanon looked stylish beyond compare in an all-black outfit

The Adipurush actress was recently spotted wearing a beyond-classy black full-sleeved blazer mini-dress from Jacquemus’ ready-to-wear collection. This stylish piece has a visibly tailored fit with notched lapels and a welt pocket on the chest. It also features single-buttoned sleeves, side-seam pockets, classic engraved buttons, a back welt pocket, and a hidden closure with one visible button closure. This classy dress also came with an oh-so-sultry twist which is a cut-out design at the waist and back with an attached buttoned belt and a deep V-shaped neckline. The fitted piece also helped the exceptionally talented Heropanti actress flaunt her perfectly toned frame. Doesn’t she look amazing? We’re totally obsessed.

Furthermore, the stylish Luka Chuppi actress chose to complete her outfit with delicate black fishnet stockings with elegant floral embroidery and matching, of course, classy black pumps with high block heels from Tod’s, the iconic Italian fashion house. The talented Dilwale actress also chose to accessorize her all-black outfit with gold studded statement earrings and stylish matching rings from Misho by Suhani Parekh, E3K Jewellers, and Zohra India. She also wore matching black dark-tinted Balenciaga sunglasses worth approximately Rs. 39,720, approximately, to elevate the style quotient. Doesn’t her ensemble look sassy?

Last but without a doubt not least, let’s talk about the Bhediya actress’ hair and makeup game which was undoubtedly on fleek. The talented diva chose to leave her hair open and style it into loose waves which perfectly framed her face and complimented her outfit. On the other hand, her makeup, with subtle eyeshadow, sleek black eyeliner, well-shaped eyebrows, subtle blush, highlighter, and glossy neutral lip color, totally elevated her look to a whole new level. We really can’t help but love this one. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Mimi actress and her stylist, Sukriti Grover, definitely nailed this one, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the talented Shehzada actress’ exceptional all-black outfit? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

