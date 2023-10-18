Kriti Sanon redefines style in white mini-dress, sleeveless blazer and long boot; shells monotone magic

Fashionistas, Kriti Sanon is on a roll! The actress is currently basking in joy after receiving the Best Actress honor at the 69th National Film Awards. As she prepares for the release of her highly awaited film Ganapath, in which she co-stars with Tiger Shroff, the actress is also busy with the promotions of her film. And boy, did she turn heads! Kriti looked lovely in a stunning white attire and exuded beauty. Join us as we decode Kriti Sanon’s outfit choice and also reveal how she styles a look with perfection.

Kriti Sanon exudes monotone magic in pristine white look

Kriti Sanon opted for a gorgeous white blazer in her latest look, raising the fashion standard. She looked stunning in a longline blazer with no collar, exuding boss lady vibes. The sleeveless jacket was the ideal choice to highlight her toned arms while also adding an edgy edge to the entire outfit.

Kriti showed off her amazing taste and confidence by wearing it with a mini-length dress with a deep scoop neckline. But wait, there's more! She inserted a pleated fabric extension on the side to lend a modern touch to the costume, making it even more fascinating.

More about the look…

Keep your fashion hats on, because Kriti Sanon's white ensemble is big on designer vibes! This gorgeous gown is from the renowned brand 431-88 by Shweta Kapur. You may recall that Malaika Arora recently walked the Lakmé Fashion Week runway as their show-stopper.

And we can thank the amazing Sukriti Grover for her unique styling that makes Kriti appear even more stunning. Sukriti knows how to work her magic, as she accessorized Kriti's look with eye-catching silver earrings and a statement silver neckpiece and finished it off with white thigh-high white boots.

Taking a plunge into the glamorous realm of Kriti Sanon's hairdo and makeup game now, Aasif Ahmed performed his magic, creating a lovely untidy swept-back hairstyle that matched her entire appearance wonderfully. This effortlessly stylish hairdo offered a fun touch to the ensemble, allowing Kriti to shine even brighter.

Speaking of the makeup, it was done by Adrian Jacobs! Kriti's eyes were embellished with dramatic dark black eye makeup, adding a touch of drama and appeal. And, her lips wore a muted-toned red lipstick to balance it off, giving her a sophisticated and attractive look. Kriti's hair and makeup were flawless thanks to Aasif and Adrian's talents, making her a genuine fashion icon from head to toe.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s monotone look? Let us know in the comments section below.

