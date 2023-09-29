Kriti Sanon revives leather fashion with Alexander McQueen's midi dress, featuring funnel-neck

Hold on to your stylish hats, because Kriti Sanon's newest leather outfit will transport you back in time! This magnificent suit not only exemplifies her great taste, but it also recalls the long and illustrious history of leather in the fashion industry. Leather has lasted the test of time, from ancient civilizations who employed it for utilitarian purposes to modern-day fashionistas who wear leather apparel and accessories. But everyone is wondering where Kriti's leather garment came from. We can't help but wonder who had the vision to construct such a stunning sculpture. Stay tuned as we reveal the origins of this fantastic leather masterpiece, and be ready to be blown away!

Kriti Sanon in a slashed leather midi dress

Get ready to be captivated, fashion enthusiasts, as Kriti Sanon dazzles in an Alexander McQueen leather midi dress! Crafted from 100% lamb leather, this outfit radiates edgy elegance. Kriti effortlessly commands attention with her slender silhouette and chic funnel neck design. The sleeveless cut adds a touch of sophistication, while the zip-around and belt details provide a hint of edginess. However, it's the split hem that truly steals the spotlight, accentuating Kriti's statuesque presence and taking this dress to new fashion heights. It's no wonder she's owning the spotlight in this sensational ensemble. Kriti Sanon, welcome to the fashion A-list!

Noir accessories for a black outfit

Keep your stylish hats on, as Kriti Sanon unveils her noteworthy accessory prowess! She adorned herself with Noir Petit Studs earrings, priced at Rs 3,250, and a Monogram Drip finger ring from Outhouse Jewellery. Now, that's what we call chic accessorizing! Completing her stunning ensemble, she opted for sleek black pointed-toe shoes that added a touch of class. However, let's not forget to acknowledge the mastermind behind this entire look, Sukriti Grover. With her exceptional styling talents, Sukriti has elevated Kriti's fashion game to a whole new level.

Last but not the least, we can't forget about Kriti Sanon's hair and makeup game, which was flawless! Her haircut was as stylish as her outfit, with a sleek swept back side-partitioned hairdo beautifully sculpted by Aasif Ahmed. Talk about hair inspiration! And when it comes to her cosmetics, we are left spellbound. Aditya Sharma performed his magic to give Kriti a gorgeous and immaculate appearance. The smoky eye makeover was stunning, giving a sense of mystery and intrigue. To top it all off, she wore bright red lipstick that exuded confidence and sophistication. Kriti Sanon, you have officially slayed the beauty game and have left us all speechless with your beautiful style!

