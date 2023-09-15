Kriti Sanon rocks the airport fashion in a khaki cardigan and white pants with Saint Laurent eyewear

Airport Style? When we think about airport fashion, we immediately envision Deepika Padukone and Kiara Advani flaunting what they're wearing. Hey wait, there's another Bollywood actress turning attention at the airport - none other than the stunning Kriti Sanon! With all eyes on her, the issue is whether Kriti would go for a trendy Western appearance or dazzle us with traditional elegance this time. As she comes out of the car, the expectation grows. So, did she go with a contemporary jumpsuit and striking trainers, or will she surprise us with a stunning saree and spectacular jewelry? Oh, the anticipation!

Kriti Sanon's airport fashion choices continue to captivate and inspire us, let's see what she wore.

Kriti Sanon wore a khaki colored cardigan

Kriti Sanon wore the Fear of God Essentials Half Zip Pullover Sweater in a striking khaki shade to the airport, seamlessly exuding a vibe of relaxed refinement. The cardigan, with its broad sleeves, fitted her form well, emphasizing her great elegance. The clever combination with white bottoms, however, truly took the outfit to new heights. The opposing colors moved in unison, providing an aesthetic feast for fashion-hungry eyes. Kriti's decision to wear a khaki cardigan with white trousers was nothing short of brilliant, a masterpiece in fashion fusion.

Pairing cardigan with dashing eyewear

Kriti Sanon strolled through the airport, her short hair tumbling freely down her shoulders, exuding a carefree charm. And what rounded out her ensemble? The classic Saint Laurent SL 557 Shade sunglasses are a pair of sunglasses that oozed unquestionable sophistication. It comes as no surprise that these shades are also loved by Hailey Bieber. Kriti, however, did not stop there. She accessorized her ears with gold little rectangle hoops, which added a touch of elegance to her airport ensemble. She turned heads with every confident stride she made, her foot wrapped in a pair of trainers with rounded toes. What made them even more distinct? The iconic Celine signature appears on both the back of the shoe and the velcro strap.

Let's take some inspirations from them and get inspired for our next fashionable style. Any cardigan with full sleeves can be styled. But it's the bold combination with spotless white bottoms that elevates the outfit to new heights. And don't overlook the nuances, like those sunglasses perched perfectly on your nose, emanating obvious sophistication. You may add gold hoops of any kind to drop from your ears to add a touch of polished splendour. Your trainers should capture attention with each confident stride. Kriti Sanon's airport ensemble is a stunning combination of comfort and cool that has us completely captivated and inspired.

