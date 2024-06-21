Kriti Sanon serves holiday fashion goals in her throwback PICS from London clad in white jumper and cargo pants

Celebrities like thinking back on their previous travels just as much as the rest of us. They often reflect on their enjoyable experiences while traveling when they are too busy to take a holiday. Actress Kriti Sanon recently celebrated the thrill of travel by sharing old photos from her vacation to London.

Kriti Sanon took to her social media to post several photos from her London break. She can be seen enjoying the beautiful city in the pictures, but all we can see is her stunning holiday outfit. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble, which might help you if you are planning a vacation.

Kriti Sanon’s vacation outfit

In her vacation photos, the Mimi actress is seen wearing a cozy white jumper from the brand Zadig and Voltaire. The jumper features a round neckline, full sleeves, and black star motifs, adding charm to her look.

To complete her ensemble, Kriti paired the jumper with wide-leg cargo pants in a beige color, which not only looked trendy but also relaxed her outfit. Layering for the London weather, she added a sleek black leather jacket, enhancing her chic street style.

Kriti’s outfit is perfect for a weekend escape to a nearby town and will also work for a casual dinner date and drinks with friends, where you can look stylish without looking overdressed.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

To complement her outfit, the Raabta actress opted for dainty earrings, which added subtle elegance to her look. She also wore black sunglasses, resting stylishly on her forehead, enhancing her cool and chic appearance.

Completing her attire, the 33-year-old actress chose black loafers, providing comfort while also giving a fashionable edge.

For her beauty look, the actress opted for dewy make-up. She wore a nude eyeshadow that accentuated her eyes, paired with nude lip gloss for a natural look. Her cheeks were lightly tinted, which gave a glow to her complexion. She left her hair open and straight, which completed her look.

Wearing Kriti’s outfit, one could easily travel around London and comfortably attend several casual events and sightseeing. If you want to dress up for a day out with your friends, go sightseeing in a new city, or travel on a weekend getaway, you might want to follow Kriti’s style of dressing and makeup. It can be your go-to choice for everyday chic and comfortable wear.

