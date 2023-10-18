Kriti Sanon serves modern regality in Rajesh Pratap Singh’s pink and orange layered Anarkali with gold buttons

In a glamorous showcase of modern regality, Bollywood’s beloved actress, Kriti Sanon, graced the formal dinner after the 2023 national awards, radiating elegance in a breathtaking pink and orange layered modern ethnic creation by the visionary designer Rajesh Pratap Singh. This mesmerizing Ganapath actress’ ensemble unveiled a floor-length Anarkali suit, featuring resplendent full sleeves with formal shoulder pads. What truly set this outfit apart was its fusion of tradition and innovation, with a captivating twist. We’re totally in love with this one.

As the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress effortlessly donned this sophisticated attire, her beauty and grace became synonymous with modern royalty. Don’t you agree? Well, let’s go right ahead and take a closer look at the beautiful actress’ pink and orange ensemble.

Kriti Sanon looked gorgeous in a pink and orange ensemble

The gorgeous Luka Chuppi actress was recently seen attending the formal dinner after the 69th National Awards 2023, in a gorgeous modernized and floor-length ethnic ensemble that featured a beautiful-sleeved Anarkali suit with formal shoulder pads. The amazing piece also featured a layer of pink Anarkali suit with a closed and crisp Chinese collar with cute gold buttons on the front of her chest and the edge of her sleeves. Furthermore, the suit had a classy second layer of orange skirt which was visible because the top layer had a front slit. This layered and modernized piece created by Rajesh Pratap Singh looks beyond amazing on her, doesn’t it?

The beautiful Dilwale actress further chose to complete her outfit with ethnic juttis by Needledust. She also chose to accessorize her ethnic and elegant ensemble with gorgeous gold and silver heritage statement earrings from Apala by Sumit, a house for Indian-centric masterpieces with a beyond beautiful contemporary edge, and a matching gold layered ring by none other than Anāash, the iconic jewelry house. These fabulous accessories totally helped the Bhediya actress elevate her stylish ensemble. Doesn’t the Bachchhan Paandey actress look iconic?

But that isn’t all. The fabulous Bareilly Ki Barfi actress’ hair and makeup game was also looking good. The Raabta actress opted to leave her hair open and go for a s, straightight hairstyle, which framed her face like a charm. On the other hand, the Hum Do Hamare Do actress’ makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, winged eyeliner, subtle pink eyeshadow, perfectly contoured and rouged cheeks, as well as a pretty pink glossy lipstick, which totally complemented and elevated her outfit. We’re undoubtedly obsessed, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of the stylish Arjun Patiala actress’ modern ethnic ensemble? Share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

