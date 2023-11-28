Kriti Sanon sets winter wear goals in green cardigan with baggy denims, and Rs. 2.36 lacs Louis Vuitton bag

Kriti Sanon, one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood, is known for her effortlessly elegant fashion sense and unique sense of style. The classy diva glowed as she arrived at the Mumbai airport in the morning and greeted the paparazzi with a smile. The talented Do Patti actress kept her airport style simple yet gave us some major winter wear goals with her understated yet elegant airport attire. It’s quite safe to say that the Ganapath: Part 1 actress’ airport ensemble literally left us swooning, don’t you agree?

So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Kriti Sanon’s elegant airport attire to understand how the diva was able to set such effortless goals for winter fashion. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Kriti Sanon looked incredible in a classy winter wear extravaganza

The Dilwale actress was recently seen turning heads at the airport with her understated elegance in a classy winter ensemble. This look featured a vibrant green full-sleeved knit cardigan with a high neckline as well as a comfortable oversized fit. The classy ribbed sweater also had side slits, which made it even more effortlessly comfortable to style as well as wear. The Heropanti actress further decided to pair this cardigan with light blue-colored, washed-off denim jeans. These jeans also had a rather baggy and oversized fit. The ankle-length jeans also had cargo pants-like pockets on both sides of her leg, with a slightly elasticated fit at the edges of her ankles.

The talented Bhediya actress further chose to complete her classy ensemble with white-colored sneakers, which also gave a rather sporty and elegant appeal to the stylish diva’s ensemble. The Mimi actress also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories, as she paired it with small-sized gold-colored Gen-Z-approved hoop earrings along with black and gold dark-tinted Balenciaga rectangle sunglasses, worth Rs. 29,181, to elevate her outfit’s appeal. The Hum Do Hamare Do actress further chose to pick the classy and expensive Louis Vuitton Loop Hobo Reverse Monogram Canvas bag, worth Rs. 2,36,000, a half-moon-shaped classy bag with gold-colored hardware and an adjustable leather strap with the brand’s iconic monogrammed pattern on it.

Kriti Sanon looked amazing in an effortlessly natural airport look

The talented Luka Chuppi actress also chose to flaunt her natural beauty by going for a no-makeup look with a simple shiny lip gloss to highlight her lips. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress also chose to leave her hair open, styled into a sleek and straight look that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder and framed her face to sheer perfection.

It’s safe to say that the Housefull 4 actress effortlessly showcased her winter fashion prowess at the Mumbai airport, turning heads with a vibrant green cardigan paired with chic baggy denim. Her understated yet elegant ensemble demonstrated the actress’s unique style, making her airport look a perfect blend of comfort and sophistication. What did you think of her classy winter airport outfit? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away.

