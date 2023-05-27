Kriti Sanon stuns in a black and white Richard Quinn Gown; Pics inside

Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi, Baadshah, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Khushali Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Chahat Khanna, Aahana Kumra, Shrijeeta De, Sanjana Sanghi, Esha Gupta, and various others, are flying down to Abu Dhabi for a prominent award event.

Kriti Sanon also marked her attendance at this prominent Bollywood event in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi recently. She walked right in and greeted the press and paparazzi members as she posed and smiled for the camera. Her smile looked seriously incomparable. She quite honestly couldn't look more spectacular. We’re totally in love with her look. Wondering what she wore? Well, let’s dive right into the details.

Kriti Sanon looks magical in a Richard Quinn gown

Kriti Sanon looked beyond beautiful at the Bollywood event as she entered the venue and captivated everyone’s attention with her black and white gown. We’re simply obsessed with her pretty outfit.

Kriti was seen wearing a floor-length black and white flowery ensemble. Her gown created by Richard Quinn also featured a beautiful black ruffled and off-shoulder neckline. She paired it with classic black pumps from Christian Louboutin worth Rs. 61,575 approximately. She also wore diamond earrings from Swarovski and beautiful rings from Carillon Jewels.

Kriti’s hair and makeup game were on fleek

Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous look styled by Sukriti Grover was completed with a makeup look by Adrian Jacobs with sharply-winged black eyeliner and nude lipstick. She looks simply dreamy, doesn’t she?

Her hair was tied in a beautiful and neat bun by Aasif Ahmed which goes perfectly with her overall look and elevates the way her makeup looks, doesn’t it? We think she’s quite literally on fire, don’t you agree?

What do you think about Kriti Sanon’s gorgeous outfit? Are you falling back in love with her, like we are? Comment below to let us know what you think!

