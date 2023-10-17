Kriti Sanon STUNS in white Manish Malhotra saree with gold border and pastel hues; Every ethnic lover’s dream

Bollywood’s dazzling star, Kriti Sanon, knows how to steal the spotlight with her impeccable style and grace. Her recent appearance at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi, where she received accolades for her role in Mimi, was no exception. The talented Raabta actress donned a white custom Manish Malhotra saree that left everyone in awe. We’re totally obsessed.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us as we take a closer look at the actress’ enchanting ensemble that redefined elegance.

Kriti Sanon looks fabulous in a simply elegant white and gold saree

The Ganapath actress arrived in Delhi with her parents for the 69th National Film Awards ceremony. There, Kriti looked ethereal beyond comparison in a lovely and simply serene white saree with beautiful hues of pastel colors all through the lower half of the piece. Furthermore, she paired this with a matching pristine white blouse with cap sleeves and gold embroidery at the edge of her sleeves. This piece also had a circular neckline, which added to the ensemble’s overall appeal.

But that’s not all, the Dilwale actress completed her outfit with white juttis from Fizzy Goblet and a matching white potli bag from Needledust. Kriti also went above and beyond to accessorize her outfit with gold traditional bracelets, stud earrings, and matching rings from Amaris by Prerna Rajpal and Multani Jewellers. The gorgeous actress also chose to further enhance and elevate her outfit with a fun makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, eye shadow, eyeliner, rouged cheeks, perfect contour, and of course, the prettiest pink lipstick.

Kriti Sanon completed her look with a bindi. When it came to her hair, she chose a sleek and smooth bun with a center parting, adding a touch of refinement to her overall look. The actress’ choice of hairstyle perfectly complemented her attire and added an air of grace and poise. Kriti looked like a true Indian diva, setting new standards for ethnic fashion. Her appearance was indeed, a testament to her style and grace, leaving us all in admiration.

It’s safe to say that her saree was not just perfect for the festive season; it was the embodiment of timeless elegance. Don’t you agree? Share your thoughts right away.

ALSO READ: Navratri Day 7: Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Celeb-inspired ways to slay in the color of the day, GREY