Kriti Sanon sweatshirt-denim shorts look can work for both catching flights and lounging at home on weekends

Airports are no longer just transportation hubs; they have now become a stage for showcasing fashion trends. From celebrities to everyday travelers, people are increasingly conscious of their attire while going to destinations near and far.

Whether it’s movie promotions or vacations, Bollywood’s IT girls always travel in style, and Kriti Sanon is no different. The actress loves to keep it simple yet trendy, and whenever she arrives at the airport, she always makes sure to turn heads.

Kriti Sanon believes that comfort is the key, so she always prioritizes it without compromising on style, as she understands the importance of long flights and hectic schedules. You will often see her in loose fits, and this time was no exception. Her latest airport look was all about comfort over style. Let’s break down her look for you.

Kriti Sanon’s airport look

For those who prefer a more laid-back vibe, Kriti's casual, cool look is a go-to option. For her latest look, she picked a white sweatshirt from the brand Palm Angels. It comes with long sleeves with a bear graphic and the initials of the brand P on the front. The sweatshirt's bold logo elevated it from mundane to noteworthy.

It has a crewneck collar and an oversized fit. Keeping it chill, the actress added blue denim distressed shorts, which has long been hailed as a wardrobe staple. The Mimi’s actress’ ensemble strikes a perfect balance between comfort and style, making it ideal for long flights and extended layovers.

Kriti’s accessories and glam

To complete her airport look, the Ganpath actress topped it off with a brown cap. It added a sporty touch to her look and also tied the whole look together. No airport look is complete without a stylish pair of sneakers. The actress also opted for white sneakers to elevate her ensemble. In keeping with the laid-back vibe of the outfit, Kriti chose to have a bright base, glossy lips, light eye kohl, and a blue manicure on her nails. Her straight, short hair nicely balanced out her appearance.

To round this up, Kriti’s airport look is an ideal example of how to combine comfort and style. Her strong fashion statement, featuring a hoodie, classic denim shorts, white shoes, and little make-up gave her a laid-back yet stylish vibe. The actress’ outfit is proof of her sense of style and her capacity to draw attention with minimal yet powerful wardrobe choices.

