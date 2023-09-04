Kriti Sanon takes the minimalistic approach to accessorize with dark green ruched midi-dress

In the dazzling world of Bollywood fashion, where opulence and extravagance often steal the spotlight, Kriti Sanon stands as a beacon of minimalistic elegance with a side of confidence and pure sass. Recently, at the success party of the major hit movie, Gadar 2. The Adipurush actress turned heads with her sartorial choice – a dark green ruched midi-dress that left fashion enthusiasts spellbound.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s delve deep into the Dilwale actress’ fashion statement, dissecting every intricate detail of her exceptional ensemble and shedding light on why this minimalistic approach to accessories has captivated the fashion world.

Kriti Sanon looks fabulous in a stylish dark green midi dress

The Luka Chuppi actress’ choice for the Gadar 2 success party was nothing short of a fashion revelation. Her attire, a meticulously curated piece from Self-Portrait, oozed sophistication and charm. The dark green ruched midi dress, which she effortlessly carried, featured several captivating elements that deserve attention. The talented diva’s dress embraced a figure-hugging bodycon silhouette, celebrating the actress’s enviable curves. This design choice accentuated her hourglass figure, making it a showstopper on its own. Elegant gathered detailing adorned the dress, adding depth and texture to the overall look. This subtle touch elevated the dress from simple to splendid. The midi-dress included long sheer sleeves that lent an air of sophistication. It balanced the sensuousness of the front slit with a touch of modesty, achieving the perfect equilibrium.

Furthermore, the plunging sweetheart neckline, a signature element of Self-Portrait, added a dash of allure to the dress. It was tastefully daring without being exorbitantly provocative. Practicality met style with the inclusion of a zip fastening. This not only ensured a comfortable fit but also added a touch of contemporary charm to the ensemble. It’s worth noting that the actress’ classy dress comes with an affordable price tag, at approximately Rs. 37,000. This reaffirms that style doesn’t always have to be synonymous with exorbitance. The magic, however, didn’t stop at the dress itself. The Heropanti actress completed her look with the exquisite Jimmy Choo Erin 85 suede slingbacks. These brown suede leather slingback pumps worth Rs. 55,412, approximately, featured an adjustable ankle strap, covered heel, and a leather sole. They harmonized perfectly with the dress, offering both comfort and style.

Now, let’s talk about the pièce de résistance of the Bhediya actress’ ensemble – her accessories. In an era where ‘more is more’ often rules the fashion scene, the Mimi actress chose to tread a different path. She opted for a minimalistic approach that added a touch of sophistication to her look. She adorned her fingers with a simple ring, letting the dress take center stage. Adding a subtle glint to her overall look, the Ganapath actress chose minimalistic small gold gen-z-approved hoop earrings. This accessory was a testament to her fashion sensibility, proving that even a single earring can make a statement. The Raabta actress’ understated accessories demonstrated that in the world of fashion, sometimes, the most powerful statement is made subtlety. The diva has proven that one can steal the spotlight with grace and poise, without succumbing to the temptation of excess.

Advertisement

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress’ ensemble serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Do you agree? Are you a dan of the outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani wows in elegant curve-hugging velvet dress that brings nostalgic charm