Kriti Sanon to Kartik Aaryan: Celebs who gave fashion goals at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Diwali party

With Diwali being just around the corner, Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film, Doctor G, recently hosted a pre-Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai. The starry night was attended by Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Sanya Malhotra, Manish Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and many others. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also made their first appearance as husband-wife after their wedding. At the Diwali party, celebrities were dressed in their most lavish and stunning ethnic attire for the night. Now, here is a round-up of our favourite stars from the night who simply stole our hearts with their snazzy fashion game.

1. Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon left us mesmerised as she draped herself in a white and golden saree from Mohammed Mazhar’s Phool Mandi Festive ‘22 Collection for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali bash. Her saree had intricate golden patterns all over it. The actress wore a strapless blouse with it. For accessories, she added a pair of golden earrings, statement bangles, and a few rings to complete her look.

On the work front, Kriti will be seen next in Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead, Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, a horror-comedy film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada co-starring Kartik Aaryan, which is a remake of the Telugu-language film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

2. Kartik Aaryan Keeping it simple and classy, Kartik Aaryan wore a navy blue kurta by the brand Anita Dongre which features subtle embroidery on it. He paired it with a white pajama and to complete the look, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor wore brown kolhapuri chappals from the brand Aprajita Toor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be next seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, it is a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film is helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy co-starring Alaya F in the lead which is touted to be a romantic thriller. Apart from that, Kartik will collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India, in which he will play an airforce officer. He also has Anurag Basu's musical drama Aashiqui 3 in his pipeline.

3. Ananya Panday Giving a glam twist to ethnic fashion, Ananya Panday wore a stunning coral bralette and sharara set from Gopi Vaid’s Qila collection that had an indo-western touch to it. She also carried an organza dupatta that featured a zari border. For accessories, Ananya opted for embellished bangles, a statement choker and ornate studs.

On the work front, Ananya will star in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, also stars Kalki Koechlin in the movie. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh, and Reema Kagti. It is also being produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. Apart from this, Ananya will star in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.

4. Richa Chadha The newly wedded Richa Chadha made her first appearance with Ali Fazal at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali party after their intimate wedding recently. In it, the Fukrey actress wore a stunning metallic structured saree by Amit Aggarwal and matched it with a metallic ombre corset-styled blouse. She complemented with bold makeup and dainty jewelry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will feature next in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Fukrey 3 and Heeramandi.

5. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan arrived at Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's Diwali bash with his wife Natasha Dalal. For the occasion, the actor, who made his debut with Student Of The Year wore an orange coloured kurta and beige pajama. He wore footwear by Aprajita Toor.

On the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor in a key role. It is scheduled to hit the screens next year on April 7, 2023. He also has Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in the lead. The horror comedy film is slated to release on November 25, 2022.

6. Nushrratt Bharuccha Nushrratt Bharuccha raised the temperature as she donned a green-coloured Indo-western three-piece outfit with prints all over. She added a chunky neckpiece to her look and opted for bold makeup for the occasion.

On the work front, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress will feature next in Ram Setu, Selfiee and Akelli.