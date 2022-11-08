Kriti Sanon to Kiara Advani: 5 Celebs who gave Christian Dior saddle bags the most-bankable status

Our feeds are overflowing and our hearts are getting happier. It feels like Christmas already with Christian Dior bags showing us how to put the fun in sad with saddle bags. Your celebrities have it approved and through their outings, we've committed some to our holiday season buys. Back in 2018 or November 2022, these continue to live on and we're already in the mood to place some bets on the French luxury's most hit-up bags. Looking for some interesting conversations to start over bags? Well, amazingly initiated are the ones by Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani to Sara Ali Khan.

Sometimes talking about archival stories makes a lot of sense. This bag was long before Alia Bhatt's dearest accessory. For one of her airport looks in 2018, the mother-of-one had a printed Pero jacket styled with a cute saddle bag. Check out how other celebs styled these up.

Take a look at actresses and their Christian Dior bags

Kriti Sanon Shorts are cool, here's what is cooler. You can't go wrong with a saddle bag and the Bhediya actress is loving this cognac-coloured accessory big time. Her casual looks are most amped up with this calfskin-made bag that costs close to Rs. 2,85,000. One of her recent looks included denim shorts, a checkered printed shirt, and a crop top which was teamed with the bag, shoes, and black sunnies. Kriti's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Sara Ali Khan Keep it blue, keep it chic. The Atrangi Re actress' OOTD included a cropped tee and cargo pants. She served a slay with the accessory that gave her look a lavish touch. Her Dior saddle bag had the brand's signature blue Dior Oblique motif, a 'D' stirrup clasp, and more. You can have it taken out to date, shopping or so on. Sara's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Khushi Kapoor Jeans are a key for a cool look but little do we know the complimenting power of a bag. The Archies actress was spotted one afternoon dressed in a cropped t-shirt which had a collar and blue denim pants. This look was sporty but it got its whole definition with the monogrammed Dior saddle bag. One bag, many events that is how to put this out from weddings, lunch dates, parties, and everywhere else. Khushi's look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.

Kiara Advani Bring on the denim. Bring on the blue. But in more ways than one. The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress made a case for one with one of her airport looks. She rocked her Mellow Drama co-ordinated set with a Rs. 322,942.34 saddle bag. Do you have a white maxi dress that you most love? This can be the colour and accessory to swear by. Kiara's travel look MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.