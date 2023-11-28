Kriti Sanon vs Kiara Advani’s fashion face-off: Who wore the neon yellow co-ord set better?

The gorgeous Kriti Sanon recently caught our eye as she effortlessly pulled off a vivid neon yellow co-ord set. Her choice of this eye-catching color emanated radiance and obvious appeal. Safe to say, celebrities have been wearing some exceptionally striking ensembles as we approach the end of the year 2023.

However, it's difficult not to draw similarities to another stylish actress, Kiara Advani, who wore the same vibrant yellow attire in 2019. It's now time for a fashion showdown to see who wore it better. Both of these leading ladies have distinct styles, so let's take a look at who genuinely mastered the neon yellow trend.

Kriti Sanon in gorgeous neon yellow co-ord

Kriti Sanon sought to turn attention in a gorgeous bright yellow co-ord set while preparing for her then-forthcoming flick Ganpath. This vivid co-ord included an asymmetrical neckline and long sleeves, which added a stylish touch. To add a touch of drama, a sparkly silver thin belt was tightened at the waist, and the top included a tiny slit for more oomph. The shirt was nicely combined with flared trousers in the same eye-catching color, resulting in a coherent and attractive appearance. The Bhediya actress chose a bun with a center split for her hairdo, which was basic yet elegant. She accessorized with simple gold studs to complete the outfit.

Kiara Advani looked stunning in yellow co-ord

Kiara Advani, like the Mimi star, wore a similar co-ord outfit with an asymmetrical neckline in 2019. Kiara's costume, on the other hand, featured a great twist: her top lacked a right sleeve, giving it an exciting and different air. Another eye-catching feature of her top was a pleated haphazardly hanging cloth, which added a fun aspect to her style. The Kabir Singh actress chose to wear her top with wide-leg trousers, which gave her a more comfortable and laid-back vibe. She chose to let her hair fall freely to complete her fashionable ensemble, giving a relaxed and casual image. Not to mention her eyewear's unusual contouring, which lent a touch of refinement to her whole image.

Now comes the moment we've all been waiting for the outcome of Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon's epic fashion battle! It was difficult to choose a winner because both ladies brought their A-game to the table. They not only looked amazing in their neon yellow co-ord ensembles, but their accessory game was also on point. They both put the ideal final touches to their outfits, from Kriti's gold studs to the Shershaah star's distinctive contouring eyeglasses. It's now up to you, my fellow fashionistas, to make the ultimate decision.

Advertisement

It's time to vote and put an end to this gorgeous fashion face-off once and for all! Leave a comment below and tell us who you think nailed the neon yellow trend better: Kiara or Kriti.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday elevates casual glam with black bodysuit and a show-stopping color-blocked skirt