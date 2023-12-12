Kriti Sanon wears gold and silver tissue saree and it can be ULTIMATE wedding season trend for luxurious look

Kriti Sanon, one of the most talented divas in Bollywood, is also a true beacon of style and grace in the entertainment industry. The beautiful Do Patti actress recently graced a high-profile event, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe with her impeccable choice of attire. The focal point of admiration was her mesmerizing gold-silver saree, a breathtaking creation that effortlessly blends tradition with contemporary flair. We’re still gasping and gushing over her glorious ensemble, aren’t you?

So, without further ado, let’s just dive right in and take a closer look at the beautiful actress Kriti Sanon’s classic and timeless ensemble that left us swooning and begging for more. Are you ready? Let’s get right to it.

Kriti Sanon looked incredible in a beautiful gold-silver ensemble

This half-and-half wonder, known as the sona chandi saree, is a masterpiece from Pink City by Sarika’s collection, exuding timeless appeal with a price tag of Rs. 69,850. The saree is a canvas of artistry, adorned with intricate dori work and pearls, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship that defines elegance. The edges of the Ganapath actress' saree boast exquisite embroidery, adding a touch of sophistication that captivates onlookers.

Complementing this regal saree is a matching sleeveless halterneck tissue blouse, designed with a backless allure that adds a hint of sensuality to the ensemble. The choice of the blouse perfectly balances the traditional charm of the saree with a modern twist, epitomizing’ the Bhediya actress’ ability to expertly navigate the realms of fashion with finesse.

Kriti Sanon’s accessory game was seriously on fleek

To complete this opulent look, the Dilwale actress opted for accessories from Amrapali Jewels, showcasing her judicious selection. The statement stud-like big earrings and a matching kadha-like bracelet from Amrapali Jewels not only complement but also elevate the ensemble to unprecedented heights. The Mimi actress' decision to keep the jewelry understated is a testament to her fashion acumen, allowing the saree to take center stage.

The semi-sheer quality of the saree adds a layer of allure, creating a harmonious balance between modesty and sensuality. The beautiful and talented actress’ strategic choice to not overpower the look with excessive jewelry ensures that the focus remains on the intricate details of the sona chandi saree, reaffirming its status as a classic with enduring charm. We’re totally obsessed with her classy choices.

Kriti Sanon’s hair and beauty game was also visibly on point

Beyond her outfit, the Shehzaada actress' hair and beauty choices add significantly to the impact of her appearance. The center-parted bun not only highlights the Dilwale actress' facial features but also adds a touch of sophistication. The Heropanti actress' makeup, a blend of glamour and subtlety, enhances the radiance of her smile. The diva’s ability to such a look affirms that the tissue saree trend is not just a passing fascination but a statement.

Kriti Sanon’s recent appearance stands as a testament to the fact that some fashion choices are not just fleeting moments; they etch themselves into the annals of timeless fashion, don’t you agree? So, what did you think of her classy outfit? Please go ahead and share your opinions and thoughts with us right away.

