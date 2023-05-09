Kriti Sanon's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla regal saree has more tales of glamour than one; Here's how

Long live the saree chic. As anyone who has endured the wedding season, we know what sarees do best. Decking you up at its finest is something it is bound to teach every single time and for the day we have a look picked from Kriti Sanon. It's Adipurush day, y'all! The trailer was out and the launch had to be celebrated. From the actress' look, we learned how to look radiant at weddings and a striking ensemble to pick.

Sarees are a popular choice for weddings, as they are elegant and timeless. Some revered styles include Banarasi silk, Kanjeevaram silk, chiffon, and georgette sarees. By default, you have to pay heed to the fabric that is appropriate for the season and the occasion. Silk, chiffon, georgette, and net sound like go-tos for weddings but when it comes to selecting sarees in a season that looks like Summer peppered by Monsoon, you should consider fabrics that are lightweight, quick-drying, and easy to manage in the hottest or rainiest of days.

Kriti Sanon serves a stunning look in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation

What sounds like close enough a solution to deal with the sartorial chaos of this in-between-weather is that you choose cotton sarees. Look for cotton sarees with lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton voile, cotton silk, or handloom cotton.

For starters, here is what you should know - Sanon found the best one out there! Her saree styles are a mix of traditional and modern elements, and she often pairs them with statement or contrasting accessories to round off her looks.

Today as an ethnic diva she donned an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit as styled by Sukriti Grover. The designer-duo are celebrated for all reasons right who have taken the stage of fame for their incredible and exquisite designs, intricate detailing, and use of luxurious fabrics. They are also loved for their fusion of Indian and Western aesthetics, and they have designed for a wide range of clients, from Bollywood celebrities to international celebrities such as Gigi Hadid and more. Their signature style includes intricate embroidery, beautiful mirror work, and unique cuts and drapes.

Kriti's looked marvelous in a custom off-white Khadi saree which was not so plain with its superb and nicely done borders. Her attire also featured a vintage cotton saree with God's own country, Kerala as its origin, consisting of multi-colored borders through which zardozi work and 24-carat gold Khadi block stood out.

Two sarees were combined to create this look and for which you need to experiment with saree draping. Each style has its unique features and variations in draping. So, learn on! And more details that glorified her outfit are red borders and mustard Farisha resham blouse which was the universe of attraction with tamba tikki flowers. Her getup was accessorized with jewelery from Gehna Jewellers, Curio Cottage and Anmol.

Sleek buns are always in but when adorned with roses, these look excellent and so Kriti did. Applying makeup right now given the weather conditions can be tricky, as the high humidity and rainy weather can cause makeup to smudge and melt. Overall, it's important to keep your makeup light, simple, and waterproof. Do you like the stunning girl's makeup?

