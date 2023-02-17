Kriti Sanon's Alex Perry outfit is the co-ordinated cool to swear by; Check out its massive price tag

Some mint to munch on (sartorially). From brunches to date nights and everything in between, we would trust a colour-co-ordinated outfit to make our style reign. We're prepared to see it grow as a super trend in 2023 and without a doubt, Kriti Sanon will turn us into a geek of co-ordinated style. As every bit of a pivot in the same field, her look from the Shehzada screening is bound to score a ticket in our mood board. En route for a winning takeoff, her two-piece ensemble was curated to shower us all with a modern-chic feeling.

For the 32-year-old, last night was mostly about a satin spectacle. It had it all, it showed it all. Glamour was at the forefront and you could get the benefit the same and more. Be the shopper who has eyes on an of-the-moment outfit which includes a crop top and pants. Winter will disappear into thin air in no time and spring will quickly become the season of the now when crop tops will be worn in full force.

Kriti Sanon looks stylish in a crop top and paper bag trousers

Have we ever foisted you to don anything that doesn't look like a mood? Take a look at Kriti Sanon's Alex Perry combo. To get in on the action of a stylish look, the 'Aro' corset top featured a structured fit, double wide straps, a straight hem, pointed edges and a plunging neckline. Her Rs.1,10,266.96 (approx.) top made from satin crepe was paired with 'Auden' pants by Sukriti Grover.

You may have to shell out major cash on the bottoms that cost Rs. 2,57,478.46 (approx.) Kriti's wide-leg trousers had a paper bag waist, a ribbed and buckled belt, and side pockets. She showed favouritism towards hoop earrings as she rocked a set from Tuula Jewellery. Designed from 92.5 sterling silver and an imported cubic zirconia blend, she looked stunning. Maybe it's time for a new purchase. She also wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps. Her high ponytail, glossy pout and mascara-ed eyelashes glammed up the Bollywood actress's look.