Kriti Sanon’s all-denim airport ensemble is all things trendy, sassy, and oh-so-classy

Kriti Sanon, one of Bollywood’s most beloved and talented actresses and businesswomen, is known for her elegant ensembles, fashion-forward choices, and incomparably sassy sense of style. Keeping up with her reputation, the classy diva chose to wear a light blue and white airport ensemble that looked sincerely amazing. We’re undeniably obsessed with the actress’ easy, breezy, and fashionable airport outfit.

So, without any further ado, why don’t we just take a detailed glance at the divine Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress, Kriti Sanon’s incomparably stylish outfit to understand her sassy and stylish fashion statement? Are you prepared? Well, let’s just get right to it.

Kriti Sanon looked seriously stylish in a sassy denim ensemble

The Do Patti actress was recently spotted at the airport while wearing a super stylish light blue and white airport outfit. This classy ensemble featured a pristine white off-shoulder bandeau-style top with a deep and plunging neckline which adds a layer of sultriness to her super classy ensemble. To complement this, the Bhediya actress chose to pair it with a super hot denim mini-skirt that made the outfit all the more amazing.

Further, the beautiful Adipurush actress chose to layer these with a long sleeveless denim jacket which managed to cover the skirt while creating a seriously stylish, trendy, and sassy outfit that managed to leave onlookers obsessed. The talented Bareilly Ki Barfi actress chose to flaunt her love for denim with this super stylish ensemble, which brought up new standards for airport ensembles as well. We’re visibly head-over-heels in love with her outfit.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon’s choice of accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were also on point

Furthermore, the beautiful diva chose to complete her trendy ensemble with matching denim flat sandals which brought a harmonious appeal to her ensemble. She also ended up taking the minimalistic route to accessorize her super stylish outfit. She chose to add small Gen-Z-approved hoops, matching layered bracelets, a small and delicate gold pendant, and of course, square-framed dark-tinted sunglasses from the luxurious fashion house of Balenciaga to add some shine and sass to her stylish outfit while elevating it beyond all comparison. We’re obsessed with her picks.

Meanwhile, the talented Shehzada actress also chose to leave her dark tresses open and style it into a straight and sleek look with outward curls towards the end, that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to perfection. On the other hand, she also opted for a natural-looking makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, rosy blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and the prettiest pink and glossy lip oil, to accentuate her natural beauty while elevating her alluring ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that the diva has proven her fashion supremacy with this white and blue ensemble.

So, what did you think of the beautiful actress’ oh-so-sassy airport ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora is TOO HOT TO HANDLE in Anita Dongre’s embroidered dress with a wilderness-inspired jacket