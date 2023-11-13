Kriti Sanon's alluring Mayyur Girotra's pink kurta set showcases dazzling kaleidoscope of unseen colors

Kriti Sanon has always been the Param Sundari when it comes to winning our hearts with her beautiful grin. But that's not all she's good at; her fashion sense is impeccable! And, with Diwali here, she drops our jaws in a poppy pink kurta set. So, let's take a look at Kriti Sanon's house style for 2023. Prepare to be astonished, for she has surpassed herself this time. All eyes were on her magnificent clothing from the minute she released breathtaking photos on her Instagram profile.

Stay tuned as we unravel the details behind Kriti Sanon's stunning Diwali attire.

Kriti Sanon’s dark pink kurta set with colorful embroidery

Prepare to be mesmerized by the Mimi actress' Diwali 2023 style, for she completely slayed in an out-of-this-world pink kurta ensemble! This was no average pink, people. Kriti, on the other hand, went all out with colorful designs and exquisite needlework. Her slim fit kurti was the height of sophistication, decorated with glittering silver patterns that offered a touch of glitz. But that's not all: the sleeves and border of the kurti were decorated with elaborate sequin embroidery in brilliant yellow fabric. Not to mention the hem, which had a zigzag gota patti lace that offered a distinct touch.

The Adipurush fame wore this stunning kurti with dark pink straight trousers. But it was her brilliant yellow dupatta with colorful threadwork embroidery that stole the stage. Mayyur Girotra designed this stunning ensemble, and it's safe to say that Kriti Sanon dominated the Diwali fashion scene like never before!

More about Kriti Sanon’s dazzling pink kurta set look

The Bhediya star knows how to accessorize her outfits well, and her Diwali 2023 look was no exception! She accessorized her gorgeous look with gold-toned dangling earrings that were the ideal standout piece. These massive earrings lent a glamorous touch to her outfit, making it even more alluring. Kriti didn't need any hand accessories because her sleeves had such breathtakingly beautiful borders. The clothing was self-explanatory, but those gorgeous borders stole the stage. She finished off her outfit with a pair of dark golden juttis. These classic yet fashionable shoes completed her look perfectly, putting everything together flawlessly.

The Dilwale actress nailed her Diwali makeup with a matte finished silky base that gave her a stunning complexion. But it was her lashes, which were loaded with mascara and added that additional oomph to her appearance, that truly made her eyes sparkle. Her mesmerizing eye makeup, however, was the true star of the performance. Kriti chose kohl-rimmed eyelids to highlight her exquisite features and make her eyes even more attractive. Not to mention her glossy pink lipstick, which provided a feminine touch to her whole outfit. Kriti's haircut was basic yet stylish, with open straight hair arranged with a side parting. This simple hairdo matched her overall outfit, providing a touch of elegance.

