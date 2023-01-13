Kriti Sanon's Ambika Lal off-shoulder dress is a party winner right now and always; Here's how much it costs

Here's glamour looking right at you. Speak to it and here's a lesson on how to do it. Something to definitely appreciate in a dress is that there is more to its beauty than meets the eye and it goes on to show it over and over again. A few fashion trends may flex on harder than the rest but dresses in a single silhouette or varied patterns are utterly ready to overflow their charms out to you and the world. We'll never stop considering red because isn't it nearly impossible to count the days in a year without including February so what are we coming to? Self-love, darling. This Valentine's day, how about you gift yourself a dress? Kriti Sanon's latest look offers trustable help.

Say hello to red. Your closet may be packed with the most fashionable family of reds from ruby to brick and wine, it is sexy in all forms and that's the kind of music our ears never seem to get bored of hearing. Especially when a new inspiration doesn't echo an old story. It's fun to try something fresh and chic. Call it a cocktail or a party number, this one is for keeps.

When Kriti returns to her movie promotional project, you could be pretty confident that the galore of references coming through can smooth out the dressing-up dilemma you may feel at times. Whether you want to dazzle in your dresses or go on with a happy co-ordinated outfit tour, you will never run out of options under her and Sukriti Grover's style guidance.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a red body-hugging dress

Introducing the 32-year-old's first look for the promotions of Shehzada, her first release in 2023. She donned a strapless Ambika Lal bodycon dress. The plunging is a total statement. Guaranteed to impress just as Hailey Bieber's Met Gala 2021 Saint Laurent black gown had our hearts. The couture leather embossed off-shoulder ensemble from the designer's W/F '23 collection worth Rs. 37,520.00 was accessorised with pointed-toe black pumps which were nice and gold as it shows. Kriti wore her jewellery from Viari and Rubans.