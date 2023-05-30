Kriti Sanon's Anjul Bhandari sharara set shows you how to keep up with desi chic in Summer

Is fashion equally as important as a tradition to you? That is when a sharara set comes into the picture bearing a testament that can create a moment of balance. Kriti Sanon's latest look for the promotions of Adipurush is the newest chic we can follow too. We have made a plan or two about where to wear it and how often. The attire is made in a pattern that functionality punctuates its popularity. In search of that proof, we can also provide you proof of how Sanon wore it as her travel outfit as well. Truth be told, we expect nothing less from this attire.

From cliché to cool, we may label it with the many names, a sharara set has been absolute at its game. Over the years, shararas have blossomed into ideal outfits for festivals, engagements, weddings and many such celebrations. Made from an array of fabrics such as velvet, silk, chiffon, and more, ain't no lie when we say they have grown on us sartorially.

Kriti Sanon looks like love in frame in a desi outfit

With this recent look of Sanon, we are pulling you too into its world once again. She was styled by Sukriti Grover today who dressed up in an Anjul Bhandari three-piece set. Her lavender attire was designed with a Kalidaar kurta in Keel and Jaalidar border and sequin work which all finally shaped into a close-neck and long-sleeved kurta with a knee-length hem, wide-leg sharara, and a dupatta.

Kriti's look was accessorized with juttis from Needledust and jewelry from Ishaara. Her ring and circular earrings can also be paired up with outfits that boast gold detailing. For makeup, it was a compilation of sheen and matte with lipstick, eyeshadow and foundation. Her hair was tied into a ponytail.

This look on the whole gave us yet another window into the best outfit for Summer. We believe that we have provided you guidance on fabrics that are tailored-made for Summer functions - cotton, linen, chiffon, and the rest. They prevent one from excessive sweat and also look light on the skin. And, we cannot deny the rule, say ubiquity, of pastel outfits that are so often taken into account from mint green, candy pink, sky blue, peach, and so on.

