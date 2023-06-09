Kriti Sanon's Aprajita Toor footwear looks ultra-elegant with her Summer kurta suit

Can't stop and won't stop fangirlin' for the millionth time. Kriti Sanon is playing a longer game with ethnic style and currently and clearly, it's the influence of promotions for Adipurush. That said, it was only recently we were enamored with her Arpita Mehta custom saree and The Neh Store Anarkali. Hustling and simultaneously slaying, nothing trumps the fact that she's excellent at what she does. At this point, her statement-making sartorial juices are flowing extremely and we have documented these over the past few days.

We're living in a season where everyone wants to feel the most comfortable, and if that means an outfit and footwear that is Summer-friendly and stylish that will eventually look like the epitome of elegance, we can help inspire you to take a look at Sanon's latest airport look. Now that we have dragged you into a very tempting learning session, let's give you notes on how fantastic her look is.

Haven't you heard Summer colors are yellow and white? In our opinion, she perfected the assignment. The 32-year-old put on an ethnic suit which was a three-piece set. With it came a long-sleeved kurta with a knee-length hem, a close neck and intricate threadwork.

Kriti Sanon aces her ethnic chic travel look

With a flattering set of motifs on it, Kriti's kurta was clubbed with plain wide-leg pants and a sheer dupatta for more embroidered work. It appeared as a silk-made combo. She styled her attire with a pair of beige and white Aprajita Toor Utopia Flats Bunai that were handcrafted with premium non-leather and also designed with cushioned insoles and braided strap.

If there is a pair of Kolhapuri flats you need to know for classy and easy looks, shop for these at Rs 4,499. Typically, Kolhapuri chappals are made from leather that is hand-cut and further hand-stitched that gives shape to your footwear. They follow an open-toe pattern which also includes a toe-loop as one of its features. Wear and tear is apparently a rare sight with these chappals given the techniques incorporated to make them.

The Shehzada actress completed her look with Chanel sunglasses. The French fashion brand is easily recognizable with its signature details such as the interlocking double-C logo, pearl embellishments and more. She looked beautiful with a bun hairdo and pink lipstick.

For a dressy flair, wear kolhapuri chappals that are embellished with mirrors and beads or decorated with colorful threads for a more Summery and jazzy look. Truly, we will take as many kolhapuri flat references as we get just so we can combine them with our lehengas, sarees, salwar kameez, and more ethnic suits. Look on-fleek, stay fabulous.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

