Kriti Sanon’s blue The Neh Store Anarkali set is perfect combination of comfort and style on Summer mornings

Never a moment of Nay with Kriti Sanon and an outfit from The Neh Store. Now is the perfect season to be a traveller and a fashion fan, don't you feel so too? Some of us have a huge inventory of travel tickets and Summer outfits that are drenched in colors and prints. It's a whole rejuvenated buzz and we love to live in it. Don't we all know what the Adipurush actress is also up to lately? For her movie promotions, she's doing everything in spades from jetting off, getting spotted often at airports, to serving flawless looks in ethnic ensembles.

Kriti has gone off the deep end of desi style; you should see one of her extremely no-fuss looks. Deemed graceful, Anarkalis' momentum keeps soaring to new heights every day. She wore a very blue and classy attire recently when she was photographed in her stylish moment. Before her turn in an Arpita Mehta mirror work chocolate brown custom saree, she sparkled in this Anarkali set of two pieces.

There's a bit more you need to be aware of in between shopping and styling Anarkali sets for weddings. Ideally, for celebrations, we tend to dress up a little more than what we do on regular days. We just cannot underestimate the power of chaandbali earrings, rings, maang tikka, potli bags and kolhapuri heels. You will be fashionably dressed in the room with the above-mentioned accessories.

Kriti Sanon serves a beautifully blue look in an Anarkali

Resort to wearable fabrics, keep satin out of the question. Cotton or linen is a pure practical option. One doesn't need to come to the realization that it is Summer and we should consider lighter shades and outfits with breezy overlays that will look easy and give room for frequent air circulation. Check for the length of your Anarkalis, try for midis instead of maxis for a more comfortable appearance.

If you want a pretty ensemble, take a cue from the Sanon beauty. A couple of days ago she donned a blue mulmul wrap Anarkali which at first gave us an instantly-evoking festive feel with the yoke that sparked heavy radiance with mirror work and handmade tassels that dialled the statement of her outfit up a notch with beads and shells.

The 32-year-old’s midi kurta consisted of short sleeves, an overlap detail, and a tiered-like flare skirt. Worn with color-coordinated wide-leg and subtly-scalloped hem bottoms, together they will be eye candy for just about every person. She accessorized her look with flower-printed juttis that added an abound of vibrance and hues to her desi look. It's hard not to wear flower print juttis to your Summer closet. Create combinations of looks including boho-chic. You can rock your juttis with maxi dresses, denim shorts, white outfits and pastels.

Kriti's look was also on the swanky side with her black oversized sunglasses from Chanel. Two other details that impressed us were her hairstyle which had a center partition and lips which looked matte pink with lipstick.

Do you love her look? Let us know in the comments section.

