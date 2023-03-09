Kriti Sanon's Bonkers Corner inexpensive sweatshirt is giving comic and chic

Sweatshirts are about sweet hope especially when affordable which makes them addable to our closets. We knew what to wear all this while until trends of Spring and Summer began washing up winter outfits clean and out. We don't mind revisiting winter although people say focusing on updating our closet is a style duty well done. We know what we wish to wear right now, tomorrow, and until the summer sun decides to show up every day (religiously, that is). Did a sweatshirt win over our shopping selections? Kriti Sanon's street style look but the 'make it salon ready' look is cool. A look saved by us and will be noted by you. Is that the plan?

Sweatshirt love is in the air. Who knew? The Shehzada actress. She's a sweatshirt enthusiast. Did you see her sweatshirt look? She was a cutie in pink and this explains why she is living the sweatshirt chill in colours. Kriti was spotted yesterday in a cute outfit.

Remember when fashion was comfortable? It still is clear. What makes a look minimal? Anything fun and non-dramatic. That was the mood board powered by Kriti recently. She rocked a long-sleeved sweatshirt from Bonkers Corner. A millennial-favourite, you can find comfort and fashion in the brand's tie-dye print tees, crop tops, jackets, joggers, bucket hats and more.

Kriti Sanon sports an adorable sweatshirt

The Mimi actress wore her crew neck and 'Bambi' printed Rs. 1,199.00 sweatshirt with black denim and ripped hem shorts. The cotton and polyester-blended piece can be styled with denim pants, skirts and cycling shorts too. Now, what could be nicer to wear? Her look was buzzing with black as you can see in her Uno-metallic love shoes from Skechers. The look that became sporty with her shoes featured 'Lovewall heart designs' which marked a collaboration between the brand and a muralist named, James Goldcrown.

Did Kriti's look draw your attention? You can also try a straight hairdo, lipstick and kohl for makeup and hairstyle inspiration.

Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)

