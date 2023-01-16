Kriti Sanon's Burberry trench coat is a chic checkmate to count on in winter; Check out its cost
Kriti Sanon "checked" in at the airport in style over the weekend. What were you up to? Here's the complete look and its decode.
Where there is a trench coat, there is warmth and so much more. Winter is what we're currently in and there isn't a day when we don't think of an outfit that is the ultimate hugger. Trust Kriti Sanon once again, did you not when you saw her recently bundled up as a barbiecore queen in a Massimo Dutti pantsuit and long coat? Locking down the chicest, comfiest and a very wearable outfit is no stress and believe that is exactly why you are here reading along as we give you the details of her latest airport look.
The show has begun and with it comes a package of sartorial looks. Shehzada's trailer launch became the contributor of buzz recently and while outfit inspirations are pouring in for us, Kriti is getting busier with travel as well. We aren't new to this tradition, are we? We're lucky if you look at how we get introduced to outfits on a constant note. Happy souls are who we are.
Kriti Sanon is a beauty in Burberry
Kriti's the-one-to-watch look featured a trench coat from Burberry. Is there anything better to throw on and go? We found the finest. The Bollywood actress donned the camel-hued and a few more from the family of brown mid-length and long-sleeved number over a black turtleneck outfit.
The Rs. 2,11,571.53 coat was designed in Yorkshire and was derived from bespoke cotton gabardine. Made to look like a good investment, it had a stylish signature of the brand's aesthetic, the check-printed collar and lapel. With many press-stud button closure and details like belted cuffs, gun flap, welt pockets, and an added storm shield, it can call for many cool looks.
The 32-year-old also showed a liking towards almost knee-high, well-heeled, and black croc-embossed boots which gave a clear testimony that she prefers to keep her accessories organised and uniform in terms of colour. She chose black also for stockings and Dior sunnies, all that love for winter clothing and essential accessories is just looming. A pair of nice, simple and go-with-all gold earrings rocked by her. She tied her hair into a pulled-back ponytail and swiped on pink lipstick. Kriti does it Kool!
Can you rate her look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH)
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week
A fashion writer by day and a makeup inspiration by the night, Manjusha is also an ardent animal lover. With multiple me... Read more