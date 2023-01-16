Kriti Sanon's Burberry trench coat is a chic checkmate to count on in winter; Check out its cost

Where there is a trench coat, there is warmth and so much more. Winter is what we're currently in and there isn't a day when we don't think of an outfit that is the ultimate hugger. Trust Kriti Sanon once again, did you not when you saw her recently bundled up as a barbiecore queen in a Massimo Dutti pantsuit and long coat? Locking down the chicest, comfiest and a very wearable outfit is no stress and believe that is exactly why you are here reading along as we give you the details of her latest airport look.

The show has begun and with it comes a package of sartorial looks. Shehzada's trailer launch became the contributor of buzz recently and while outfit inspirations are pouring in for us, Kriti is getting busier with travel as well. We aren't new to this tradition, are we? We're lucky if you look at how we get introduced to outfits on a constant note. Happy souls are who we are.

Kriti Sanon is a beauty in Burberry

Kriti's the-one-to-watch look featured a trench coat from Burberry. Is there anything better to throw on and go? We found the finest. The Bollywood actress donned the camel-hued and a few more from the family of brown mid-length and long-sleeved number over a black turtleneck outfit.

The Rs. 2,11,571.53 coat was designed in Yorkshire and was derived from bespoke cotton gabardine. Made to look like a good investment, it had a stylish signature of the brand's aesthetic, the check-printed collar and lapel. With many press-stud button closure and details like belted cuffs, gun flap, welt pockets, and an added storm shield, it can call for many cool looks.