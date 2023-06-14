Kriti Sanon's Club L London bodycon dress is an affordable and stylish pick for party-holics; Know its cost

Life is all blue now. Like many stylish and stunning things, another dressed-up look came forward from Kriti Sanon. Summer is the season when we go frolicking under the bright sun and the Adipurush actress is having a jam-packed one with promotions, shooting for her upcoming film and attending success parties for movies. The 32-year-old's pretty recent look from the other night is our hot topic and this isn't another fleeting story of a girl who showed us how to love a dress.

We often pull receipts of glamor from celebrity books to only give you tips and take some for ourselves just so we're prepared and mindful of what to wear whenever we step out. If you're on the shopping brink for a party dress, look special and fabulous in this tight-fitted dress which Sanon picked up from Club L London. You don't need anyone else to give you a tip on blue's continued staying power, she has had her head turned towards it in the Neh Store's Anarkali.

Like a cooling drink on a scorching hot day, the color has itself woven into our fashion book of what is described as a soothing shade. Kriti's outfit isn't too overboard with regard to its vibrance. It's subtle and sweet and designed with features that boil down to its appeal.

Kriti Sanon looks lovely in a blue bodycon party dress

Her 'Serendipity' royal blue dress was jaw-droppingly good with a halter-neck that was connected to the knot at the top and centre, an open back and its hemline was cut a little above her knees. From the bodice down, it had a ruched look which was a work of the premium and stretch jersey fabric. Didn't know you needed this ensemble until now? Speaking from personal experience, blue dresses are flattering and we have no words for a bodycon dress. It's just a no-error creation.

Be back in a second after we present its price. Her dress costs approximately Rs 4,153.81. Let alone, there is no shortage of ways for how you can style this outfit. The Crew actress accessorized the outfit which she wore to the post-release success bash of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with transparent-strap and peep-toe heels and gold mini hoop earrings. These are impossible to not be checked out and are positively classic. Kriti's hairstyle and makeup speak for themselves. So flawless! Her hairdo was styled into a side part and wavy layers. The waterlines of her eyes featured kohl and her lip had nude lipstick.

If you cannot stop with your hello to hoops with just a single pattern, try out more. Oversized hoops look bold and we think you should pick a pair of customized, colorful or shimmery hoops to style your party look. You also get hoops in textures, like twisted, flower-adorned and so on that can give out a playful twist to your look.

Did you like her dress? Let us know in the comment section.

