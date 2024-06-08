Kriti Sanon’s co-ord set paired with Dolce and Gabbana pumps is all things feminine and floral

Last evening, June 8, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon launched her own fashion label called Nobo. The event was a big family affair, and Kriti made sure to be there to support her sister.

She came with her family, fulfilling sisterly duties with love and pride. However, it wasn’t just the launch that grabbed attention. Kriti’s fashion choice for the evening was a hot topic of discussion!

In summer, floral prints naturally evoke a sense of freshness and lightness. Their vibrant and colourful patterns are perfect for the sunny days of summer, matching the spirit of the season. Kriti’s outfit for the evening followed the same pattern. Let's delve deeper into Kriti’s latest look.

Kriti Sanon’s latest look

Kriti Sanon wore a floral co-ord set from her sister’s newly launched label. The co-ord set consisted of a blue bralette with thin straps and floral designs in pink and green. The bralette also had cute knot detail at the front, adding a playful touch to her sophisticated look.

To complement the bralette, the Mimi actress wore a layered maxi skirt that was equally enchanting. The skirt had delicate mesh details, showing just the right amount of skin to keep the outfit classy and appealing.

The white lace designs on the hem of the skirt added a touch of femininity to her look. Her co-ord worth Rs.17,100 perfectly captured the essence of summer with its light colours and floral patterns making it ideal for a warm evening.

Advertisement

Kriti’s easy breezy co-ord set is versatile for summer garden parties, rooftop events, beachside gatherings or for a casual date.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam

To complete her outfit, the Shehzada actress wore Dolce and Gabbana slingback pumps in white, adding a touch of luxury. She chose to forego accessories, allowing her outfit to take centre stage.

Beauty wise, the 33-year-old actress, opted for a fresh and radiant look. She opted for blushed cheeks, feathered brows and glossy lips. Adding a pop of colour, the actress wore orange nail paint, which provided a playful contrast to the pastel outfit. Her straight, shoulder-length hair was parted to the side, framing her face beautifully.

To sum up, one of the main highlights of the launch was when Kriti Sanon stepped out in a pastel blue co-ord set, which was beautifully complemented with white Dolce & Gabbana slingback pumps and fresh, radiant makeup.

Advertisement

Her fashionable yet classy appearance from Nobo, Nupur Sanon's line added more sparkle to the party thus making it a memorable evening for the Sanons as well as their guests.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon rocks a pink co-ord set, proving that summer style can be both cool and glamorous