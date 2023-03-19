Kriti Sanon's custom Shantnu & Nikhil cut-out black gown is vampy and sexy to the core

The scorching sartorial glamour. We saw a black gown come out to play fashion over the weekend and it was absolute heaven on earth. A hue we've often associated with casual to party style days, sooner than we realised we were eyeing it hard. Are we the only ones to do it? The gown in question is Kriti Sanon's all-black ensemble which she donned to Shantnu & Nikhil's store launch in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda.

Striking as an outfit for all nighttime madness and fun, Kriti's look was laced with perfection. So elevated, so edgy, so spot-on, we'd sweep through a hundred fashion books and yet return to this gown to set our style bar as high as the sky. Rooted in the concept of making a statement, black attire is no newbie to the limelight or our closets. Are you a bold dresser? You can be in a bit.

Kriti Sanon looks bewitching in black

As we know celebrities' fashion archives are a goldmine and guess what isn't lost and hit a note so fabulously? Kriti Sanon's custom couture gown was made by the designer duo. Can you imagine a better outfit for a cocktail party, soirées and all red carpet fashion needs? Neither can we.

The Shehzada actress looked ravishing in a signature mermaid gown which featured a plunging neckline and side cut-outs. It had a halter neck, and back tie-up detail and was amped up with tonal midnight black bugle beads, crystals and rhinestones. You know it's going to look good on you and make it trendier in seconds flat with a sheer and flowy drape.

Since conversations around capes and drama are uncommon, it can be a safe bet as one can see here. The 32-year-old's look was accessoried with a lariat necklace and sans earrings. With oomph going on, Kriti's makeup also invited compliments. Done by Adrian Jacobs, it featured smokey eye makeup and nude lipstick. Her hair was tied into a sleek, top knot. Now, that's how you can take a look by storm.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

