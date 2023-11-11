Kriti Sanon’s dark-blue lehenga set with gold marodi and gota work is PERFECT for the modern woman

Bollywood luminary Kriti Sanon, revered for her talent, seriously sartorial fashion choices, and stunning sense of style, recently graced Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash in a resplendent dark-blue lehenga set. Priced at Rs. 1,32,000, this ensemble from the special heritage collection by Gopi Vaid seamlessly intertwines boho-chic aesthetics with traditional luxury. We’re totally in love with her look.

So, without any further delays, let’s unravel Kriti Sanon's masterpiece's intricate details that harmonize heritage embroidery with contemporary allure.

Kriti Sanon looked beautiful in a pretty dark blue and gold lehenga set

The Talented Bhediya actress captivated onlookers at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali gala, exuding allure in a dark-blue lehenga set bedecked with gold marodi and gota work. A creation from the GOLCONDA collection by Gopi Vaid, this attire epitomizes the brand’s dedication to preserving ancestral embroidery techniques. The convergence of vertical floral lines at the waist crafts a mesmerizing pattern, enhancing the wearer’s silhouette. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress lehenga boasted a signature GV backless blouse, a nod to classic grace with delicate motifs and tassel ties. We’re in love with the talented Bachchhan Paandey actress’ fabulous look.

The Luka Chuppi actress’ sleeveless blouse, with a bodycon fit, curved hemline, and dori ties, seamlessly complements the skirt's pleated ghera and high-rise waist. This fusion of design elements results in an ensemble that effortlessly encapsulates tradition and modernity. The Mimi actress’ style extends beyond the outfit itself. Elevating the look with carefully curated accessories—oxidized silver, a striking choker, kadhas, rings, and jhumkis—she epitomizes attention to detail. The exquisite Raabta actress’ bold smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, dainty bindi, and nude lip shade harmonize flawlessly, accentuating the ensemble. We’re totally in love.

A center-parted sleek bun and radiant skin complete the overall styling, adding an extra layer of sophistication. This dark-blue lehenga set serves as a canvas for the Dilwale actress’ fashion narrative, redefining norms and setting trends for modern women seeking the perfect fusion of tradition and contemporary panache. The Hexopanti actress’ choice of the dark-blue lehenga set is undoubtedly an ideal choice for the modern woman, seamlessly marrying elegance with style. As the Shehzada actress continues to chart her path in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion, her Diwali look stands as an embodiment of cultural roots embraced within the tapestry of contemporary allure, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the talented and beautiful Adipurush actress’ elegant ethnic ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Are you as obsessed as we are? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

