Kriti Sanon’s David Koma dress paired with Steve Madden boots is the ultimate ‘IT GIRL’ fit

Kriti Sanon has been all over the news for her upcoming movie Bhediya with co-star Varun Dhawan. This time the actress was all decked up one-sleeved neon green mini dress by David Koma along with a dangerously chic pair of Steve Madden boots for yet another promotional event. The actress is definitely the right inspiration to go bright and bold this season.

Kriti Sanon was recently spotted in a neon green David Koma number styled by celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover. The One-Sleeve Tulle-Paneled Neon Stretch-Jersey Mini Dress is right out of David Koma’s Spring '22 collection which was showcased at the London Aquatics Center and is worth $1,280 or Rs.104,768.64. The dress defines a high-octane party silhouette and was the second look on the runway. Curated with a neon stretch jersey, this mini dress is ruched to deliver a body-hugging silhouette along with sheer tulle panels. The dress resembles a body-hugging silhouette and features one long ruched sleeve and a statement cut-out detail that look the style quotient a notch higher.

The Bhediya actress paired her mini dress with silhouette quilted over-the-knee boots by none other than Steve Madden. These puffer-inspired unapologetic over-the-knee boots in black feature a quilted construction and high stiletto heels add just the right amount of drama to her look. Kriti kept her accessories as minimal as her quirky rings and accentuated the look with black manicured nails. For the makeup and hair, Kriti went with a dewy face with glossy pink lips, a neat stroke of eyeliner, filled-in brows, and a messy bun with side-parted hair.

Kriti’s neon look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

