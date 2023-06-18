Kriti Sanon's dreamy glow in Rs 1.14 lakh Tarun Tahiliani organza saree is a little too ravishing

Fabulous is an understatement. Keeping with the tradition of ethnic chic, Kriti Sanon wore a saree for the Adipurush screening night with her family. We can all agree on one thing: the Bollywood actress is an elegant ethnic dresser of the highest order. With access to the details of her recent overall getup, we're here to let you know that you really don't want to miss out on this glamor-seeking opportunity. So, what is it about the saree song we can't stop being repetitive about?

Saree options are plentiful and our desire to try a new one has been filled in with a whole new kick. Sarees look so top-notch, and not to mention they're so comfortable and effortless to style. Are you as forever intrigued as us by a saree's beauty? This should already be en route to your closet. Also do not forget to note, getting dressed for weddings is far easier when you have a phenomenal reference like Sanon's.

Be your happiest as a guest at a shaadi in this Tarun Tahiliani creation. The 32-year-old was styled by Sukriti Grover and team in a satin organza saree which was stellarly printed with colorful paisley motifs and it shined brightly with the gold sequin tiered embroidered and tassel-fixed border. Kriti's royal Taupe saree which was draped by Hetal Gami was teamed with a long-sleeved and chantilly lace see-through blouse which was designed with a wide key-hole pattern at the back, embroidered border, and a halter-neckline which also was shared with a scalloped front.

Kriti Sanon dazzles in a Tarun Tahiliani attire

Become your dazzling self with the Rs 1,14,900 outfit and style it with spellbinding accessories. Kriti's Ekta circular-shaped and studded earrings from Tyaani Fine Jewellery looked well-placed with other accessories from Goenka India. The diva's juttis from The Desi Darzi proved regrets don't exist when you rock shoes as these with traditional ensembles.

Ideally, bun hairstyles need no introduction. The only question is when to sport a bun as your hairdo. To weddings and always. Kriti's looked so sleek, would you not wear one? Hair artist Nikita Menon put that up for her. Aditya Sharma worked on her makeup and chose a shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lipstick, and a highlighter.

Stay well-trained in recreating this look with tips from us. As organza floated on our screens again, we will suggest hacks on how to wear the sheer fabric to special occasions. Silk organza which Kriti wore generally has a crisp texture and it is preferable for its majestic finish. These sarees are lightweight and easily you can drape them with graceful-looking pleats.

If you are opting for the same blouse as the actress, avoid wearing a necklace. It will avoid an over-the-top look. You can also put on single polki studded earrings and carry a rhinestone-embellished clutch to seal off your flattering look.

