Kriti Sanon’s fearless fashion picks we can’t stop talking about

Recently, Kriti Sanon has been all about promoting her upcoming film Bhediya and it is certainly a fashion festival. Kriti's latest fashion archives certainly prove the actress bears an inclination for taking leaps of faith with fearless fashion fads and we are surely smitten. Whether it is a classic white saree or a daring thigh-high slit gown; she has proven she knows how to step out style. If you have been looking for fashion inspiration, you have hit a jackpot on the fashion roulette because Kriti Sanon’s refreshingly unconventional and classic fashion picks are all fashion watchers can talk about. Scroll through our edit of Kriti’s finest fashion moments.

Kriti Sanon’s Zainab Salman white saree is a paradise for saree purists

Kriti Sanon stepped out in an exquisite embroidered all-white saree accentuated with just the right kind of ruffles. She paired the sheer saree with a matching strappy blouse with a sweetheart neckline and dori details on the back. Sanon had her tresses tied up in a low bun with a neat middle parting. Apart from the statement ruffles, what truly stole the show was her pearl choker and matching pearl studs. Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti’s jewelry was an assortment from Anāash - Handcrafted Pearl Jewellery, Kira The Label, and Timeless Jewels by Shveta. For the makeup, Kriti went with soft glam with gorgeous pink lips and kohl-rimmed eyes. The saree is all you need to shine this wedding season. Kriti’s saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kriti Sanon in Alamour gown serves lessons on glamming up in fall hues

The Bhediya actress went high on glam all decked up in a daring thigh-high slit gown by Alamour The Label. The strappy gown really stood out because of its satin shine, copper color, bustier neckline, pleating details on the waist, and oh-so-daring slit. It is certainly safe to say that Kriti reminds copper hues will never go out of style. Instead of OTT accessories, Sukriti Grover styled the actress with classic gold hoops, rings, and statement bracelets to add dimension to the aesthetic. She stuck to a bronze palette and added to the look with a highlighted face, coral lipstick, and wavy hair. To complete the look she added contrasting glossy strappy heels. (Jewellery: Equiivalence, MNSH, Suhani Parekh) Kriti’s glam look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

Kriti Sanon in Massimo Dutti power outfit makes a case for monochrome suits