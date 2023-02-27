Kriti Sanon's Gaurav Gupta co-ordinated outfit is on a sparkling-high

Slay on, darlings. Never can we stop when we have Kriti Sanon and her black co-ordinated set. As a devoted enthusiast of the monochrome way of fashion, we love that her weekend was blessed with black and sparkle. There is a lot to admire, but we will go do it because the Bollywood actress looked spectacular last night. Black outfits do not guise away glamour and with this message out in the open already, her two-piece combo did what it had to do perfectly.

The Gorgeous Sanon girl donned an all-black ensemble for an awards night yesterday that also welcomed Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and other celebrities as guests. The Shehzada actress looked all picture-perfect-esque in a Gaurav Gupta couture. When you do not want to put too much care into how to steal the spotlight, trust this outfit to do the communication for you. When you look at a black outfit, always know that you're looking at epicness.

Kriti Sanon looks radiant in a skirt set

Kriti's look did sit well with us for the asymmetric chic it flaunted. That's a true Gaurav signature. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the diva's crop top represented an unequalled sculpted construction which featured detailed and delicate sequin embroidery. A whole new discussion about the tiered seatings of layers on her bodice is needed. Nothing plays the role of grabbing attention as these details.

The Mimi actress wore her strapless top with a high-waisted skirt which had an asymmetric slit. Her maxi skirt was clubbed with Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps with edgy heels. Proving our point that she always fills our day with tons of glow while confidence is Kriti's jewellery. She wore studded rings and ear cuffs that looked ravishing. Cave these from Golden Window, Joolry and Ayana Silver Jewellery. Kriti's sleek ponytail and her smokey-eye makeup are signs that classics are good. Do you agree? We didn't make this rule, by the way.

