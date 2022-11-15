Kriti Sanon's Gauri and Nainika midi dress is a rosy take on all things perfect party style

Midi and merry! We are wearing our hearts through dresses this party season and making it all count feels fruitful. Non-boring dresses and new finds are charging up on our social media feeds regularly and the rest is history. The drill lives on, flex your latest buys. High doses of sultry rounds are irresistible and look like Kriti Sanon is aware of this. Her recently tested looks for Bhediya's promotions had star-worthy finishes and there's so much you could include in your style mix. Consider desi ensembles like sarees as bonuses needed for weddings.

Why comb so hard to find you the happy dress of the week? Do you see what we see? The goodness of Gauri and Nainika creations is seen through the usage of fabrics and colourful prints. It's glamour coming on and we're loving this latest piece of beauty also referred to as a dress. From the designer duo's Spring Summer 2023 collection which was on a showcase at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022 runway.

Dresses are often top choices and given their popularity to stay in style throughout, this is what is hot right now under the sun. Missed the show? Kriti brought her own show-stopping look yesterday. A look strategised by celebrity fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, this flared ensemble looks reliable. Get excited about its details that focus on pleats, prints of roses, sheer balloon sleeves with an elasticated hem, a plunging neckline, broad and ruched detail that cinched her waist and looked like a belt but with a bloomed 3D applique black flower placed at the center to give it a dreamy allure.

Kriti Sanon looks pretty in a Gauri and Nainika dress

A one-of-a-kind dress doesn't rely wholly on accessories to look the very best. Here, the 32-year-old's plain black criss-cross stilettos, drop earrings, and rings. A clutch or a sling bag can be your best player as a carrier of essentials. And, some of us may want a jazzier twist, black accessories get second preference although it is a hue that dominates here. You could try some monotone or for the love of drama, colourful accessories. Style your hair into a side part, straight and wavy. Try out eyeliner, highlighter, and some lipsticks in shades of pink, red, black, or nude something that won't look like a mess with your heels but rather agrees effortlessly.