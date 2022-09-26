Kriti Sanon's holiday blues are the chicest in a Mango jumpsuit and Jacquemus shirt; Yay or Nay?
Kriti Sanon is a blue and bright fashionista. Take a look at her outfits from her recent holiday.
It's Monday and we already reached out for a throwback look. No, we can't wait until tomorrow, call us impatient or inclined to fashion and anything casual style, we'll be there, wholeheartedly present to get our notes. Certain outfits can take over your closets again and that's why talking about 'once a favourite, always a favourite ensemble' helps. You now have a brief of our sartorial agenda but what makes it the topic to be given light and time to be discussed, you ask? Kriti Sanon nailed her holiday style in a onesie and shorts, both denim and non-dramatic.
The 32-year-old was on a vacation with her family recently. She painted the city of fashion and love stylishly and vibrantly in equal parts. Her ways of saying Bonjour to us and the world looked impressive. So, happy fashion season to you! Rework on what are usually regarded as summer staples. Her first look gave us a glimpse into the ever-loved and splendid Eiffel Tower but fashion fans like us will be honest enough to tell you, all spotlight on her and OOTD.
The Adipurush actress rocked a solid-tone denim jumpsuit from Mango. This all-blue outfit had a collar, short sleeves, side and chest pockets, and a single front zip closure. Easy and functional, let's don it for life. Kriti styled her look with black oversized sunnies, gold chain, and sports shoes.
Her look two was all about drowning in cute charms and gems. Shirts are for all, flower power is for all. Kriti's Rs. 28,059 Jacquemus La chemise Jean bore drop shoulders, a collar, a chest pocket, and flower prints in yellow and orange. She tucked it in with high-waisted blue distressed denim shorts. Something we could all wear every day. White sneakers and black sunglasses are your add-ons to pack your look right.
We rate Kriti's vacay looks as a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
