Kriti Sanon's irresistible 90's look in ribbed top, shorts and Celine shoes is all things glam and retro

Summer may not be here yet, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy certain fashion trends that make us crave warm weather. While shorts may not be the rage right now, one Bollywood diva understands how to flaunt them like a genuine style legend. Kriti Sanon, the stunning actress, was recently photographed outside a production house, striking attention with her effortlessly chic look. Curiosity peaked, we can't stop ourselves from decoding her outfit and unraveling the fashion secrets she revealed. So, let's have a look at what this lovely actress wore, giving a dash of color to the city streets with her top and shorts combo.

Kriti Sanon looks effortlessly chic in a cropped-to-waist slim-fit top

The Mimi actress' casual excursion caught everyone's attention. With her effortlessly chic attire, Kriti wore a Uo '90s Tank Top in Purple Multi, which added a lively dash of color to her ensemble. This Urban Outfitters find has unusual horizontal lines that provide a quirky touch.

What did she combine it with, you may wonder? Sanon chose a traditional pair of denim shorts, which wonderfully complimented her laid-back yet elegant look. Kriti was totally vibing cool in the scoop neck shirt as she went through the streets, demonstrating once more that casual can be oh-so-chic!

And this time, she stepped up her clothing game with some killer accessories. As if her colorful blouse and denim shorts weren't fashionable enough, Kriti added a touch of swag with contemporary eyeglasses that complimented her style.

Talk about looking effortlessly cool! Sanon’s footwear choice was excellent as well. She strode down the street in a pair of sneakers with rounded toes. What made them even more unique? They did, however, include the distinctive Celine signature on both the back of the shoe and the velcro strap.

Take cues from Kriti Sanon’s effortless and casual style

The Shehzada actress has demonstrated the power of a well-curated casual ensemble. You can instantly boost your look for those relaxed outings by introducing ribbed tank tops into your collection. To add a flash of brilliant color to your attire, use solid-colored shirts like Kriti's Uo '90s Tank Top in Purple Multi.

Combine the top with traditional denim shorts for a basic and comfy appearance or a pair of well-suited denim in a color of your choice. Remember to accessorize carefully, as Kriti did with fashionable eyewear that fits your entire look.

When it comes to footwear, rounded-toe-shaped trainers with unique features like Sanon’s may elevate your look further.

So, fashionistas, enjoy the casual chic appearance and confidently wear your ribbed tank tops!

Did you like this casual look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria transforms herself from boardroom boss to party diva in just 24 hours