Kriti Sanon’s July Issue co-ord set screams the monochrome trend isn’t going anywhere

Kriti Sanon sure knows how to make show-stealing entrances with her effortless yet statement-making outfits. Lately, the Bhediya actress has sported many memorable looks including those in elevated basics and soaring style moments. With her latest look, Kriti Sanon reminded us she knows how to work a monochromatic palette and proves the good old stripes are certainly your best bet for a look that stands out. Scroll on for the dainty details of her black and white co-ord set.

Kriti Sanon’s July Issue co-ord set

Sanon, who seems to have mastered the art of making a statement with her wardrobe picks, chose to step out in style in a July Issue black and white co-ord set. The Lou Shirt & Bralette With Skirt by July Issue worth Rs.19,999 includes a closely-fitted bralette that features black and white straps along with delicate black straps. The bralette proved to be the perfect partner to the high-waisted matching mini skirt that hugs the body in just the right places and is an excellent piece to flaunt those toned legs. The outfit also offers ample scope for repurposing separately. However, what made the co-ord stand out has to be the oversized shirt with stripes which is definitely a chic way to put a relaxed spin on an otherwise dressy co-ord. The statement black and white striped cotton shirt features a classic crisp collar, cuffed sleeves, a chest pocket, and an oversized silhouette. Kriti Sanon proves co-ords can solve all your party styling woes. The upshot of a co-ord? They are easy to style but offer a statement impact.

Sukriti Grover proves she knows all the high fashion styling tricks as she pairs the statement co-ord set with a pair of classic black stilettos that add both style and stature to the silhouette. True to her signature style, Kriti kept the accessories minimal, she is seen slaying a classic pair of gold hoops and a couple of gold-tone rings. (Jewellery: Aquamarine Jewellery, Radhika Agrawal Studio, Timeless Jewels) She kept the hair touseled and open emphasized with a side parting. For the makeup, she went all glam with bold brows, kohl-rimmed eyes, neutral lips, and highlighted face. (Makeup: Adrian Jacobs, Aasif Ahmed) If you are on the hunt for a party outfit that stands out, take cues from Kriti Sanon’s relaxed-yet-ravishing party fit that strikes just the right note.

Kriti’s black-and-white look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

