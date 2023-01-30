Kriti Sanon's Lama Jouni cut-out dress is a blue and bright match for a party look

Today's talk: A dress too chic to be un-introduced. The last thing any dress admirer wants is a new dress to quickly run out of stock before they get their hands on it. After all, isn't it true, people who talk fashion stay together and also get stylish-er together? Keeping that in mind (a little too much), we found you the winter but so wondrous a blue dress. It could stick around for all your party-dressing benefits, so, can we say 'blue forever'? With Kriti Sanon in the promotions scene for Shehzada currently, our closet is getting gradually coloured up. Fashion thrills and you needn't kill it going forward. Here's a dress to hold tight.

Dresses get our requirements right, don't you think so? On a day when your vibe says 'sexy', you have a cut-out dress, when it dreams of 'pretty' you have a floral dress and when it suggests 'cute' you have a ruffled mini dress. You may have a million asks and you will have it all answered. That's a dress and that is why it can be referred to as a 'promise-fulfiller'. A dress is a goodie and perfect on its own and its features add much interest to it as the 32-year-old's monotone blue dress shows.

Kriti Sanon looks ‘bluetiful’ in an off-shoulder dress

We're curious to step into Kriti's sartorial shoes today as she was spotted on the sets of a reality show in a Lama Jouni dress. Ever since the cut-out trend saw the light of day, it's looming into various fashion scenarios and its demise is something none of us will ever anticipate. The Bollywood actress' off-shoulder dress is stunning, see for yourself here as you can't wait to add to your cart from Farfetch.

Kriti's Rs. 30,685.92 off-shoulder dress bore triple cut-outs, long sleeves, a body-hugging fit and a thigh-high slit. Have tips for accessories? If 'blue begone' is the rule next, seal it with gold. Chunky earrings, bangle, ring and ankle-strap stilettos are your pairings for the ribbed and thigh-high slit dress. We found ourselves taking notes of her updo, soft smokey eye makeup and pink lipstick.