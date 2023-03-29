Kriti Sanon's Louis Vuitton tote bag is as stylishly floral as her midi dress

Catch 'em prettiness in a picture. The wildly and fondly famous, floral print is in its best moods in Spring. If you aren't already aware, we have a longstanding obsession with flowers and prints. For now, let's talk about a dress loved by Kriti Sanon which is wearable for brunches, beachside romance, luncheons, and for casual meets. To say that every day we step into a new entry point and each reference is no exaggeration. A celebrity reference is the not-so-secretive weapon that helps us stay on-trend with revised lessons.

Learning, experimenting and repeating are a few things we do every day to look stylish and now as the sun keeps getting brighter, comforting ourselves with non-sticky fabrics weighs as a priority. When in a season so hot, even Kiara Advani turned to a blue and white printed maxi dress. Do you know when? It was in May 2022 when she was travelling out for the movie promotions of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kriti Sanon looks fly in a floral dress teamed with her Louis Vuitton handbag

We can now say that maxi dresses have come a long way and still do. Bringing quite the similarity back is the Shehzada actress who wore the two hues just like Kiara. The 32-year-old was in a midi dress last night as she was spotted outside Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. If you too intend to wear the 'Kiah' strappy dress, head to the White Haven Store's website or Oh Hello Clothing.

Kriti's dress featured a thigh-high slit, a pleated bust, a deep V-neckline, a mini cut-out and tie-up detail. We can talk about the appeal of monotone black handbags all we want, but her Onthego PM bag from Louis Vuitton looks classy. Very carryable, and its size is proof. Designed from Monogram Empreinte leather and enriched with a bicolour monogram pattern, her Rs. 2,36,330.28 handbag was luxury personified with double handles, gold-colour hardware and more.

Flat footwear honestly does not fall out of favour with us, right? Heels could hurt our soles easily. Opt for an embellished pair and style your hair low bun and let the tendrils out. She put on nude lipstick and kohl and looked like a doll.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

