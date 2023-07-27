Kriti Sanon's love affair for thigh-high slits and peekaboo details that add a sultry spin

As Kriti Sanon celebrates her birthday, it’s a perfect time to acknowledge her incredible fashion sense and how she has consistently amazed us with her ability to rock almost everything that she wears. But, on top of that, the fact that she can basically rock thigh-high slits like no one else. With grace and confidence, she has embraced this daring style, making it an iconic statement at various events, on red carpets, and on various other occasions.

So, as we cheer this diva on, why don’t we dive right in and explore six completely spectacular instances where Kriti proved that nobody can carry thigh-high slits like her. What are you waiting for?

6 times Kriti Sanon aced outfits with sexy thigh-high slits

Kriti’s ability to effortlessly carry thigh-high slits extends beyond the red carpet and events. In a recent high-fashion shoot, she wore a lime yellow co-ord set featuring a cropped top and a long skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings, matching rings, and chunky bracelets. She impressed her fans and followers with her edgy and glamorous style choices.

Kriti Sanon recently wore a long, knee-length black dress with noodle straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit from the designer label Aak:Ch. She paired it with gorgeous heels, gold hoop earrings, and matching chunky bracelets to complete her classy look. It’s safe to say that she confidently owns the red carpet, setting the stage on fire with her sartorial choices.

Kiara Advani recently wore this gorgeous, strapless red and dark blue striped dress with a subtle thigh-high slit, created by none other than Saaksha and Kinni. She paired this with strappy tied-up heels and accessorized it with small chunky gold hoops and matching rings. Kriti’s ability to effortlessly and easily carry thigh-high slits is amazing, isn’t it?

On numerous red carpet events, Kriti Sanon has wowed the fashion world with her stunning thigh-high slit co-ord sets and gowns. She effortlessly pulled off this daring dark red look recently, while exuding elegance and poise, leaving the audience in awe of her impeccable style. She paired this sequin-laden outfit with minimal accessories so that it can take center stage, doesn’t she look fabulous?

Kriti has also mastered the art of incorporating thigh-high slits into her formal wear outfits. Whether it’s a seductive co-ord set, a flowy maxi dress, or a sexy floor-length gown, she knows how to strike the perfect balance between casual and chic just like she did with this white cut-out gown, making her a trendsetter for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. She completed this look with white heels and minimalistic earrings, she looks gorgeous, doesn’t she?

During award shows, Kriti never fails to make a bold statement with her thigh-high slit ensembles. Her choice of outfits accentuates her svelte figure and adds a touch of glamour to the event. She confidently owns the red carpet, setting the stage on fire with her sartorial choices just like she did with this metallic copper gown. She paired it with gold heels, large hoops, and rings for a supremely classy look.

It’s quite right to say that Kriti Sanon’s confidence in embracing thigh-high slits has not only inspired her fans but also set an empowering example for women worldwide. She encourages others to embrace their unique style choices fearlessly and to be comfortable in their skin. With each appearance, Kriti proves that nobody can carry thigh-high slits like her, making her a true trendsetter in the world of fashion. Happy birthday to the diva who continues to inspire us with her exceptional style. So, which one of these outfits is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

