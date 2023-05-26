Kriti Sanon's LoveBirds under Rs 32K co-ordinated set proves stripe print in Summer translates to pure joy

Did someone say stripes? Again? The wonders of the Summer stripes have impressed us and have made a case for a striking resemblance. Happy slaying in stripes, y'all! The craze hit its peak when Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in a striped shirt last night and returned along with Kriti Sanon as well. The latter too sowed the very seed of sartorial success as she wore a stripe print co-ordinated outfit to catch her next flight. It's safe to say stripes have never lost their convincing-appeal and soothing spirit.

The longer the trend triumphs, the longer its iteration list shall grow. We first landed up on a shirt-example with Bebo's look and swiftly came in Sanon's two-piece combo. Just as timeless prints, co-ordinated sets are all anyone can talk about this season. While you're bound to catch the heat, catch some bonus in the name of outfits as well. The Adipurush actress's latest look had her clad in a Zig Zag Set from LoveBirds. It delighted us with its shirt which was designed with a collar, stripe placement, buttons and long sleeves with slits which created an oversized fit.

Kriti Sanon nails her travel look in a skirt set

Kriti kept her shirt tucked inside her tea-length skirt which bore an asymmetric hem. No matter how chic of a shirt or skirt, nothing gave us a confidence boost as this one to show off our outfits. What do you have to say? It costs Rs. 31,800.00 which can be donned to parties, brunches and dates. The Shehzada girl styled her travel ensemble with pointed-toe white pumps. Of course, it looked prettier with her makeup which included a glossy pout, black eyeliner and a straight hairstyle.

As we have provided you with ample references of color-blocking ensembles, it has gotten better and better by the day. Here's one such undeniable look which brought subtleness with navy blue and white as a pair here. Although, the accepted premise of the color-blocking trend is always bolder than the best. Colors make the nature of the color-blocking trend interesting, we agree!

At this point, we're used to stripe prints that aren't just the classic vertical. They bring about an elongating look that looks good when you are donning dresses, jumpsuits and so on. Asymmetrical stripes are a lot playful, edgy and unconventional. Also, don't think that pinstripes are everything and one. Sometimes you need to try out the many scales because what if you find a sweet spot in stripes that thick?

Once you purchase Kriti's outfit made from terry rayon, you can wear it with anything everywhere, literally. It's a fabric that is famously soft and can keep you comfortable on a hot day. Its softness and moisture-wicking properties make it comfortable to wear in warm weather or during physical activities.

May we share what our mind suggests? Team this shirt separately with a white mini skirt or denim shorts. You can also club the flowy skirt with a white tight-fitted crop top. You can form your own polished look also with matching blue pumps.

